GROUP B

Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 26:28 (11:12)

Esbjerg managed to grab a convincing win with only 12 players in the squad leapfrogging domestic rivals Odense, in a tough three-way battle for a spot in the quarter-finals with only three matches to go. Rapid put Esbjerg to a real test with a nip-and-tuck first half, but the Danish side knew what was at stake here and delivered a better second-half performance. Esbjerg were off to a good start, but the Romanian side kept it tight with Denisa Sandru's outstanding performance, whose 11 saves at halftime at 48 per cent save efficiency did not let Esbjerg break free. However, when her string of saves came to a halt, and Henny Reistad found her power again, Esbjerg spurred a goal run to set 21:17. Rapid, despite good support from the stands, were not able to make a comeback and potentially stop Esbjerg's positive run.