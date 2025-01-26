CSM Bucuresti triumph over Nykøbing, Storhamar stun Krim with last-second winner
The EHF Champions League Women round 11 concluded on Sunday with three exciting clashes. Krim Mercator Ljubljana’s struggles continued as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Storhamar Handball Elite, conceding a last-second goal. CSM Bucuresti secured a solid victory over Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub, despite letting a more dominant lead slip away. Team Esbjerg celebrated their eighth win of the season by inflicting Rapid Bucuresti their ninth straight defeat.
It was a challenging game, but I can say I really enjoyed being out there today. We showed a lot of spirit as a team today and that was nice.
NFH have a really good team. They are really delivering that fast-paced style ebery time they are out there and we really had to give our best to defeat them today.
I knew we are seconds away from the final buzzer and I just did my best to find the net. This win means a lot, not only in terms of overall standings, but also or us moving forward. We've been in situations like this one many times before and lost the points.
Well-deserved win for Storharmar. We came close a couple of times, but simply weren't able to completely turn the corner in our favor. We are in a difficult situation right now, and we now have to think about how we can handle it.
I'm really proud of my teammates because we had some really tough moments throughout the game but we showed character delivering our best refusing to give up. That's something we have to stick to moving forward as well as it will surely help us in the future.
I think our defense decided the game today, as well as our goalkeeper. Attack was also good, this game proved to be a real challenge and I'm glad we stepped up eventually securing two points.