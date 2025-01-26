CSM Bucuresti triumph over Nykøbing, Storhamar stun Krim with last-second winner

EHF / Danijela Vekić
26 January 2025, 17:45

The EHF Champions League Women round 11 concluded on Sunday with three exciting clashes. Krim Mercator Ljubljana’s struggles continued as they suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Storhamar Handball Elite, conceding a last-second goal. CSM Bucuresti secured a solid victory over Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub, despite letting a more dominant lead slip away. Team Esbjerg celebrated their eighth win of the season by inflicting Rapid Bucuresti their ninth straight defeat.

  • CSM Bucuresti grabbed their second win in a row by beating Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub with new-found confidence, following their four-game losing streak
  • Cristina Neagu was once again CSM's main force with seven goals, with her overall tally in the EHF Champions League Women now at 1,192

  • Storhamar celebrated their first win in five rounds with Kjerstin Boge Solaas's buzzer-beater; Mathilde Rivas-Toft and Anniken Obaidli netted seven combined for the win

  • Denisa Sandru's 18 saves at 40 per cent save efficiency were not enough for Rapid Bucuresti to end their negative streak, and with five points they are still out of the play-offs spot

  • Team Esbjerg remained unbeaten in Bucuresti, celebrating their 18th victory in the last 18 matches across all competitions, with the EHF Champions League Women top scorer Henny Reisted netting seven to bring her season's tally to 94

GROUP A

Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 27:29 (14:11)

Nykøbing remain at the bottom of the group after a tough loss, while CSM climb to third place, overtaking Podravka Vegeta. The Romanian side came out firing, forcing Nykøbing into an early struggle with a commanding 4:0 lead in eight minutes. The Danish team failed to find their rhythm, converting only 28 per cent of their shots in the first half, while goalkeeper Gabriela Moreschi and right back Monika Kobylinska proved to be instrumental in CSM’s dominance. Their biggest lead in the game was by eight, but the second half took a dramatic turn. Nykøbing capitalised as CSM's defence faltered, closing the gap to 24:25 with eight minutes remaining. However, CSM survived the scare and held their ground to win.

 

Screenshot 2025 01 26 At 17.45.49
It was a challenging game, but I can say I really enjoyed being out there today. We showed a lot of spirit as a team today and that was nice.
Aimee von Pereira
Left back, Nykøbing Falster Håndboldklub
Screenshot 2025 01 26 At 17.45.34
NFH have a really good team. They are really delivering that fast-paced style ebery time they are out there and we really had to give our best to defeat them today.
Gabriela Goncalves Dias Moreschi
Goalkeeper, CSM Bucuresti

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana (SLO) 29:28 (10:15)

A negative run for Krim continues as they suffered a seventh-straight defeat and in an incredible manner, allowing Storhamar to leapfrog them on the standings.The Slovenian side never held the lead after the initial 1:0 and were on the hunt throughout, with Storhamar having the four-goal lead at the highest. However, Slovenians managed to level with just two minutes left on the clock (28.28) with Ana Gros leading the charge. With the game hanging in the balance, Kjerstin Boge Solaas delivered in the decisive moment — she scored with the buzzer while on the ground, sending the home crowd into a frenzy and left Krim disappointed.

 

Screenshot 2025 01 26 At 17.47.59
I knew we are seconds away from the final buzzer and I just did my best to find the net. This win means a lot, not only in terms of overall standings, but also or us moving forward. We've been in situations like this one many times before and lost the points.
Kjerstin Boge Solaas
Left back, Storhamar Handball Elite
Screenshot 2025 01 26 At 17.48.27
Well-deserved win for Storharmar. We came close a couple of times, but simply weren't able to completely turn the corner in our favor. We are in a difficult situation right now, and we now have to think about how we can handle it.
Ambrosio Jose Martin Cedres
Head coach, Krim Mercator Ljubljana

GROUP B

Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 26:28 (11:12)

Esbjerg managed to grab a convincing win with only 12 players in the squad leapfrogging domestic rivals Odense, in a tough three-way battle for a spot in the quarter-finals with only three matches to go. Rapid put Esbjerg to a real test with a nip-and-tuck first half, but the Danish side knew what was at stake here and delivered a better second-half performance. Esbjerg were off to a good start, but the Romanian side kept it tight with Denisa Sandru's outstanding performance, whose 11 saves at halftime at 48 per cent save efficiency did not let Esbjerg break free. However, when her string of saves came to a halt, and Henny Reistad found her power again, Esbjerg spurred a goal run to set 21:17. Rapid, despite good support from the stands, were not able to make a comeback and potentially stop Esbjerg's positive run.

Screenshot 2025 01 26 At 18.25.56
I'm really proud of my teammates because we had some really tough moments throughout the game but we showed character delivering our best refusing to give up. That's something we have to stick to moving forward as well as it will surely help us in the future.
Lara Gonzalez Ortega
Left back, Rapid Bucuresti
Screenshot 2025 01 26 At 18.26.12
I think our defense decided the game today, as well as our goalkeeper. Attack was also good, this game proved to be a real challenge and I'm glad we stepped up eventually securing two points.
Line Haugsted
Left back, Team Esbjerg
