Dunarea and Blomberg-Lippe extend their perfect streaks

H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 26:22 (12:11)



With the winner of the match destined to occupy the top spot in group A after round 3, both H.C. Dunarea Braila and Thüringer HC took cautious approaches and bet on their goalkeepers - Kira Trusova (14 saves) and Dinah Eckerle (13 saves) as well as defences to continue their perfect start to the group phase. A minimal one-goal lead (12:11) for the Romanian club set up a thrilling second half with neither side being able to build a comfortable advantage, however the Jan Leslie Lund-led squad changed that towards the 55th minute, when Braila took a decisive three-goal lead (23:20) through Kristina Liscevic, who pulled all the strings on the court and played a leading role in deciding the final outcome. Time ran out for Thüringer HC to recover from the setback and Braila celebrated an important win in front of their passionate fans in Buzau, whose support was simply outstanding.