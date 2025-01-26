Dunarea and Blomberg-Lippe extend their perfect streaks
H.C. Dunarea Braila thrived in Buzau as the Romanian club ended Thüringer HC's perfect run while at the same time extending theirs in group A. Super Amara Bera Bera defeated Fredrikstad Ballklubb in Spain in group D. HSG Blomberg-Lippe secured a win in the top-of-the-table clash against KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin with a second half's comeback and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball cruised past Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in group D, recording their first-ever win in the EHF European League's group stage.
It was a really hard game for us with Thüringer pushing real hard so we had a lot of problems during the game, but I am happy that we won in the end. For sure we will know what to improve until the next game, because sometimes in our defence there was too much space between us. We can’t let these mistakes happen again next time when we will play in Thüringer, because I know it will be harder to win there.
First of all I want to congratulate the opposing team for a very good match, I think the spectators are more than satisfied. We gave everything we could and it was a very close match, unfortunately we missed in the most important moments. I think we deserved a slightly closer result but we still have one match and we are waiting for the results there. Congratulations to the opposing team.