Dunarea and Blomberg-Lippe extend their perfect streaks

26 January 2025, 19:50

H.C. Dunarea Braila thrived in Buzau as the Romanian club ended Thüringer HC's perfect run while at the same time extending theirs in group A. Super Amara Bera Bera defeated Fredrikstad Ballklubb in Spain in group D. HSG Blomberg-Lippe secured a win in the top-of-the-table clash against KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin with a second half's comeback and JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball cruised past Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC in group D, recording their first-ever win in the EHF European League's group stage.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH


GROUP A


H.C. Dunarea Braila (ROU) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 26:22 (12:11)


With the winner of the match destined to occupy the top spot in group A after round 3, both H.C. Dunarea Braila and Thüringer HC took cautious approaches and bet on their goalkeepers - Kira Trusova (14 saves) and Dinah Eckerle (13 saves) as well as defences to continue their perfect start to the group phase. A minimal one-goal lead (12:11) for the Romanian club set up a thrilling second half with neither side being able to build a comfortable advantage, however the Jan Leslie Lund-led squad changed that towards the 55th minute, when Braila took a decisive three-goal lead (23:20) through Kristina Liscevic, who pulled all the strings on the court and played a leading role in deciding the final outcome. Time ran out for Thüringer HC to recover from the setback and Braila celebrated an important win in front of their passionate fans in Buzau, whose support was simply outstanding.

It was a really hard game for us with Thüringer pushing real hard so we had a lot of problems during the game, but I am happy that we won in the end. For sure we will know what to improve until the next game, because sometimes in our defence there was too much space between us. We can’t let these mistakes happen again next time when we will play in Thüringer, because I know it will be harder to win there.
Daria Michalak
Left wing, H.C. Dunarea Braila
First of all I want to congratulate the opposing team for a very good match, I think the spectators are more than satisfied. We gave everything we could and it was a very close match, unfortunately we missed in the most important moments. I think we deserved a slightly closer result but we still have one match and we are waiting for the results there. Congratulations to the opposing team.

Herbert Müller
Head coach, Thüringer HC

IN OTHER MATCHES


GROUP C
Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) vs JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball (FRA) 30:36 (13:14)


HSG Blomberg-Lippe (GER) vs KGHM MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 27:26 (10:13)


GROUP D
Super Amara Bera Bera (ESP) vs Fredrikstad Ballklubb (NOR) 32:26 (20:14)

