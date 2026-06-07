CSM celebrate third place at Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

CSM celebrate third place at Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
07 June 2026, 16:45

CSM Bucuresti recorded a 32:26 victory against Brest Bretagne Handball in the 3/4 placement match of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 at the MVM Dome in Budapest.

The Tigresses finished in third place in the EHF Champions League for the third time in their history after 2016/17 and 2017/18.

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 26:32 (13:15)

H2H: 5-1-3
Top scorers: Clarisse Mairot 11/15 (Brest Bretagne Handball); Elizabeth Omoregie 8/11 (CSM Bucuresti)

  • CSM held a four-goal lead (13:9) in the 24th minute, but Brest narrowed down the difference before Crina Pintea scored a buzzer-beater to give the Tigresses a two-goal advantage at the break
  • Tatjana Brnovic scored three goals from three attempts in the first half and added two more in the second half, playing an important role both in defence and attack
  • Ana Gros scored two goals in the final match of her career; the Slovenian right back retires with 1,009 Champions League goals to her name, putting her in fifth place on the all-time scoring list
  • Gabriela Moreschi suffered a knee injury in the 42nd minute and left the court after a solid performance with 10 saves (35.7 per cent), to be replaced by Evelina Eriksson (five saves, 38.5 per cent)
  • Djurdjina Jaukovic received a direct disqualification for a clumsy challenge on Anna Vyakhireva in the 47th minute
  • Brest's goalkeeper, Camille Depuiset made 14 saves (30 per cent save efficiency)

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Moreschi and Eriksson lead CSM to victory

A free-flowing attacking match saw Brest and CSM go toe-to-toe in the 3/4 placement match with the Bucharest-based club enjoying a lead for the best part of the first half, thanks to Gabriela Moreschi's high-quality performance between the sticks.

The Brazilian goalkeeper made eight saves in the first half (38 per cent efficiency), stopping Brest's momentum and enabling CSM to thrive in attack. Even though Moreschi was not able to help the Tigresses finish the job in the second half due to injury, Evelina Eriksson stepped up and displayed an excellent performance as well, with the Swedish goalkeeper collecting five crucial saves in the final 20 minutes to help CSM leave Budapest with an important victory.

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CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 47Dca9fd4b9c JC
CSM are physically very strong in comparison to our little players, and we didn’t succeed as we wanted to to get past them. But we tried everything, we gave everything, and that’s the most important thing.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti D05b239815b9 AM
After yesterday, it was very tough for us who expected to have a better match yesterday. And to come over this and perform the way we did today, it shows that we're very strong, and I'm very happy and proud for this medal.
Gabriela Moreschi
Goalkeeper, CSM Bucuresti
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti A8e449f74b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 28A9a20f16b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 4Ca9a80f16b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti B1e44bf74b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 0Bd82bf34b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 8Eda2ff54b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 02Db51f24b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 04A9c40f16b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 3Add1df94b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 5363335Fb29a UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 43Dca9fd4b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

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CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 0Ca6960d16b9 AM
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