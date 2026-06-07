Moreschi and Eriksson lead CSM to victory

A free-flowing attacking match saw Brest and CSM go toe-to-toe in the 3/4 placement match with the Bucharest-based club enjoying a lead for the best part of the first half, thanks to Gabriela Moreschi's high-quality performance between the sticks.

The Brazilian goalkeeper made eight saves in the first half (38 per cent efficiency), stopping Brest's momentum and enabling CSM to thrive in attack. Even though Moreschi was not able to help the Tigresses finish the job in the second half due to injury, Evelina Eriksson stepped up and displayed an excellent performance as well, with the Swedish goalkeeper collecting five crucial saves in the final 20 minutes to help CSM leave Budapest with an important victory.