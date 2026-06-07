CSM celebrate third place at Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026
CSM Bucuresti recorded a 32:26 victory against Brest Bretagne Handball in the 3/4 placement match of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 at the MVM Dome in Budapest.
The Tigresses finished in third place in the EHF Champions League for the third time in their history after 2016/17 and 2017/18.
CSM are physically very strong in comparison to our little players, and we didn’t succeed as we wanted to to get past them. But we tried everything, we gave everything, and that’s the most important thing.
After yesterday, it was very tough for us who expected to have a better match yesterday. And to come over this and perform the way we did today, it shows that we're very strong, and I'm very happy and proud for this medal.