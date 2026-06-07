Metz stun Györ in Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 final
Metz Handball defeated Györi Audi ETO KC 31:29 in the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 final at the sold-out MVM Dome in Budapest, ending the Hungarian powerhouse's dominance in the EHF Champions League.
Great teams win those games like we did yesterday, but you should not challenge these kinds of small margins again. Metz deserved this Champions League title, they were worth for a long time for a title. First time in final and winning it is impressive. No excuses, they were the best team in the season.
The end of the first 30 minutes we were in front and we say to the girls that we just have to do the same, because the mood and the flow was good and the players they continue to play. We were afraid a little bit the last 10 minutes, because they push so much, but at the end we won.