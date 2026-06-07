Bouktit and Metz crush Györ

Former Metz goalkeeper Hatadou Sako started the final between the posts, instead of Zsófi Szemerey who played from throw-off in the semi-final, and she started strongly with eight saves (30 per cent efficiency) in the opening 30 minutes.

However, almost nothing could stop the relentless Sarah Bouktit, with the fired-up line player scoring nine goals from 12 attempts, including the goal to take the French club up at half-time.

Bouktit continued her strong performance in the second half, but was backed up well by her teammates — notably Tyra Axnér — joining her as well. Metz took a decisive six-goal-lead in the 46th minute after stopping Györ from scoring for almost eight minutes.

A late comeback for the Hungarian squad piled pressure on Metz, but Emmanuel Mayonnade’s squad displayed quality and winning character to write a new chapter in French handball history.