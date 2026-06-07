Metz stun Györ in Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 final

Metz stun Györ in Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 final

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
07 June 2026, 19:55

Metz Handball defeated Györi Audi ETO KC 31:29 in the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 final at the sold-out MVM Dome in Budapest, ending the Hungarian powerhouse's dominance in the EHF Champions League.

In doing so, they became the first-ever French club to lift the EHF Champions League Women trophy — just weeks after JDA Bourgogne Dijon Handball claimed the EHF European League title.

Team Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad was confirmed as the season’s top scorer with 131 goals, despite not playing in the EHF FINAL4. Sarah Bouktit’s 20 goals in the weekend was not quite enough to close the gap on the Norwegian.

FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 29:31 (17:18)

H2H: 10-0-4

Top scorers: Bruna de Paula 7/12 (Györi Audi ETO KC); Sarah Bouktit 12/15 (Metz Handball)

  • Györ held a three-goal lead throughout the first half, but Metz kept the defending champions goalless from the 25th minute until half-time to take an 18:17 advantage at the break through Sarah Bouktit's last-gasp goal
  • Bruna de Paula and Nathalie Hagman scored four goals each in the first half, while Sarah Bouktit scored nine goals from 12 attempts for Metz
  • Emmanuel Mayonnade made full use of the Metz squad with almost each and every player getting a chance to contribute in the final
  • Bouktit was chosen as the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 final MVP with the French line player scoring eight goals in the semi-final and 12 in the final
  • Kristine Breistøl received a direct disqualification in the 54th minute for pushing Léna Grandveau in the air, meaning Györ lost a key defence player in crunchtime
  • 20,022 spectators watched the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 final in the sold-out MVM Dome in Budapest, matching the world record for a women’s club match previously set at the EHF FINAL4 2023

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Bouktit and Metz crush Györ

Former Metz goalkeeper Hatadou Sako started the final between the posts, instead of Zsófi Szemerey who played from throw-off in the semi-final, and she started strongly with eight saves (30 per cent efficiency) in the opening 30 minutes.

However, almost nothing could stop the relentless Sarah Bouktit, with the fired-up line player scoring nine goals from 12 attempts, including the goal to take the French club up at half-time.

Bouktit continued her strong performance in the second half, but was backed up well by her teammates — notably Tyra Axnér — joining her as well. Metz took a decisive six-goal-lead in the 46th minute after stopping Györ from scoring for almost eight minutes.

A late comeback for the Hungarian squad piled pressure on Metz, but Emmanuel Mayonnade’s squad displayed quality and winning character to write a new chapter in French handball history.

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CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball C752de8e8887 UH
Great teams win those games like we did yesterday, but you should not challenge these kinds of small margins again. Metz deserved this Champions League title, they were worth for a long time for a title. First time in final and winning it is impressive. No excuses, they were the best team in the season.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 9A3e3c694b9c JC
The end of the first 30 minutes we were in front and we say to the girls that we just have to do the same, because the mood and the flow was good and the players they continue to play. We were afraid a little bit the last 10 minutes, because they push so much, but at the end we won.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 07945349Ea89 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 5Bbff47a16b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 55E4f9f1c9d9 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 27E569fec9d9 JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 02D95cfe4e07 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 20Bff67a16b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 1Ccdeb814b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 15Bc327816b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 4E1004e66f6a JE
Jure Erzen/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 8Ec3f1944b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball F1bd266d16b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 16C1919b4b9c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 Final Györi Audi ETO KC Györi Audi ETO KC Vs Metz Handball 8Cbba29e16b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

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CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti Cadef9ff4b9c JC
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