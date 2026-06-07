If Metz win they will not only lift their first-ever European title, but will be the first French club to win the EHF Champions League Women. Should Györ triumph again, it will be their eighth Champions League title, and the seventh at the EHF FINAL4 – as well as their second hat-trick.
Earlier, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti play for third place.
FINAL
Sunday 7 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 10-0-3
Last match: Metz Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 10 January 2026, 24:27 (14:14)
- the reigning champions, Györ, are in the EHF FINAL4 final for the third consecutive year and are undefeated at the MVM Dome in Budapest since the placement match in 2023
- Györ are aiming to repeat the success of lifting three EHF Champions League titles in a row for the second time in their history, after winning the trophy in 2017, 2018 and 2019
- Metz are only the second French side to reach the EHF Champions League Women final; in 2020/21, Brest Bretagne lost to Vipers Kristiansand at this stage
- Dione Housheer leads the scoring charts at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 with nine goals, while Metz's Sarah Bouktit is only one goal behind
- Metz goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen was by far the most effective shot-stopper in the semi-finals, with 17 saves (39 per cent save efficiency)
- Györ defeated Metz both home (31:27) and away (27:24) in the EHF Champions League group stage this season, and have won 10 of the 13 mutual encounters
- the final will mark the end of two Swedish players’ careers: Györ captain and line player Anna Lagerquist and right wing Nathalie Hagman. Lagerquist won the Champions League last season, while Hagman’s best European result was the EHF European League title with Nantes in 2021
- left wing Csenge Fodor could join Györ legends Eduarda Amorim and Anita Görbicz with five EHF Champions League titles should the Hungarian side beat Metz