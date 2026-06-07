Metz seek to break Györ’s EHF FINAL4 winning streak

Metz seek to break Györ’s EHF FINAL4 winning streak

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
07 June 2026, 10:00

The Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 will conclude on Sunday as Metz Handball aim to dethrone the reigning champions, Györi Audi ETO KC, and claim their first EHF Champions League Women title.

If Metz win they will not only lift their first-ever European title, but will be the first French club to win the EHF Champions League Women. Should Györ triumph again, it will be their eighth Champions League title, and the seventh at the EHF FINAL4 – as well as their second hat-trick.

Earlier, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti play for third place.

FINAL

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Sunday 7 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 10-0-3
Last match: Metz Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 10 January 2026, 24:27 (14:14)

  • the reigning champions, Györ, are in the EHF FINAL4 final for the third consecutive year and are undefeated at the MVM Dome in Budapest since the placement match in 2023
  • Györ are aiming to repeat the success of lifting three EHF Champions League titles in a row for the second time in their history, after winning the trophy in 2017, 2018 and 2019
  • Metz are only the second French side to reach the EHF Champions League Women final; in 2020/21, Brest Bretagne lost to Vipers Kristiansand at this stage
  • Dione Housheer leads the scoring charts at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 with nine goals, while Metz's Sarah Bouktit is only one goal behind
  • Metz goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen was by far the most effective shot-stopper in the semi-finals, with 17 saves (39 per cent save efficiency)
  • Györ defeated Metz both home (31:27) and away (27:24) in the EHF Champions League group stage this season, and have won 10 of the 13 mutual encounters
  • the final will mark the end of two Swedish players’ careers: Györ captain and line player Anna Lagerquist and right wing Nathalie Hagman. Lagerquist won the Champions League last season, while Hagman’s best European result was the EHF European League title with Nantes in 2021
  • left wing Csenge Fodor could join Györ legends Eduarda Amorim and Anita Görbicz with five EHF Champions League titles should the Hungarian side beat Metz

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 29E684634d07 AM

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Sunday 7 June, 15:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-1-2
Last match: CSM Bucuresti vs Brest Bretagne Handball, 8 February 2026, 40:34 (21:17)

  • the French champions held a 30:29 lead going into the final minutes against Györ, but ended up losing in the dying seconds
  • in their only previous participation at an EHF FINAL4, Brest were runners-up to Vipers Kristiansand in 2021
  • Brest and CSM met twice this season in the Champions League group phase with each club celebrating a home victory: 34:31 and 40:34 respectively
  • Brest head coach, Raphaëlle Tervel, is moving on after the EHF FINAL4, having announced her departure in November last year
  • Slovenian star Ana Gros, who won the Champions League in 2024 with Györ and played in the final for Brest in 2021, retires after this game; Gros is one of just five players to have scored over 1,000 Champions League goals in her career
  • CSM won the placement match in both 2016/17 and 2017/18
  • the Tigresses need to improve their shot efficiency (52 per cent) and cut the number of misses (25) if Bojana Popovic's squad is to defeat Brest
  • Anne Mette Hansen climbed to third place (15 appearances) in the all-time list for most matches played at the EHF FINAL4 and will equal Nora Mørk (16 appearances) in second place if she features on Sunday

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 9Ae1765c4d07 AM

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti B3b105bee989 JC
Previous Article Summary: Györ join Metz in Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 final
CLW26 Bronze Brest Bretagne Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti A8e449f74b9c JC
Next Article Live blog: CSM hold narrow lead over Brest at break

Latest news

More News