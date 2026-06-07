If Metz win they will not only lift their first-ever European title, but will be the first French club to win the EHF Champions League Women. Should Györ triumph again, it will be their eighth Champions League title, and the seventh at the EHF FINAL4 – as well as their second hat-trick.

Earlier, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti play for third place.

FINAL

Sunday 7 June, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 10-0-3

Last match: Metz Handball vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 10 January 2026, 24:27 (14:14)