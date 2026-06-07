Live blog: CSM hold narrow lead over Brest at break

Live blog: CSM hold narrow lead over Brest at break

EHF / Joanne Harris
07 June 2026, 12:00

After two thrilling semi-finals, Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC will clash on Sunday evening in Budapest for the EHF Champions League 2025/26 title. A win would be Metz's first, or Györ's eighth.

Earlier on, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti meet for third place, while CSM's youngsters play DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia in the EHF Youth Club Trophy final.

SUNDAY 7 JUNE

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14:40

The key points about today’s placement match are here …

  • Brest and CSM met twice this season in the Champions League group phase with each club celebrating a home victory: 34:31 and 40:34 respectively
  • Brest head coach, Raphaëlle Tervel, is moving on after the EHF FINAL4, having announced her departure in November last year
  • Slovenian star Ana Gros, who won the Champions League in 2024 with Györ and played in the final for Brest in 2021, retires after this game; Gros is one of just five players to have scored over 1,000 Champions League goals in her career
  • CSM won the placement match in both 2016/17 and 2017/18
  • Anne Mette Hansen climbed to third place (15 appearances) in the all-time list for most matches played at the EHF FINAL4 and will equal Nora Mørk (16 appearances) in second place today

14:20

After yesterday's semi-finals we caught up with players for their thoughts on the matches and also today's games. Here's what Nathalie Hagman and Tyra Axnér had to say about the upcoming final!

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CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 8897Cde6adb6 JE
We also know Metz good from this season. We played against them two times in the group. I think they play a little bit different compared with Brest, even if both are from France. I think especially their counter, their running part is very, very strong. Tomorrow I think it will be one new game with a lot of running and to be smart and everything.
Nathalie Hagman
Right wing, Györi Audi ETO KC
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti E7caf1931259 JE
We have the capacity between ourselves, we just had to look into each other’s eyes, focus on the game plan, trust it and trust the process, and trust the capacity of every player next to you on the court.
Tyra Axnér
Left back, Metz Handball

14:07

The teams are arriving for their warm-up. There are already plenty of fans for both sides in the placement match, ready to make a noise.

13:55

Brest's squad for today is unveiled. It's just over an hour until the placement match throws off.

 

13:22

Congratulations to DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia, who have just won the inagural EHF Youth Club Trophy at the MVM Dome against a spirited performance from CSM Bucuresti. CSM were down in the final minutes of normal time but came back to force overtime; in the overtime, DVSC just had the edge and clinched a 41:39 win. That's the same winning score as CSM managed yesterday against Györ.

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CLW26 Final CSM Bucuresti Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia 80E80d5c4a9c JC

13:00

We’re about to head to the MVM Dome for the matches – we’re looking forward to more action like this!

 

12:30

How good were the fans yesterday? The atmosphere was absolutely brilliant in the MVM Dome from start to finish of both matches, with flags, drums, scarves, hats and constant cheering. Here are some of our favourite pictures of the teams’ eighth player!

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CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 7F98f785489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 2C6a42c08b87 UH
Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 70Ff5b04489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 94Fd86014d07 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 7558C98d15b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 5659418A15b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC C85351d015b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti E89b1b87489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

12:00

Happy Sunday from sunny Budapest, where we are ready for another exciting day of top-tier women's handball!

The final of the EHF Youth Club Trophy threw off in the MVM Dome half an hour ago, with CSM Bucuresti taking on DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia. That's the warm-up for the last two matches of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 season; Brest Bretagne vs CSM for third place in the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4, and Györi Audi ETO KC vs Metz Handball for the trophy.

We begin our coverage with the finals preview.

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CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 9E9e6f89489c JC
EHF Champions League

Metz seek to break Györ’s EHF FINAL4 winning streak

Metz Handball aim for first EHF Champions League title while Györ look for historic hat-trick

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CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 9E9e6f89489c JC
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