14:07

The teams are arriving for their warm-up. There are already plenty of fans for both sides in the placement match, ready to make a noise.

13:55

Brest's squad for today is unveiled. It's just over an hour until the placement match throws off.

13:22

Congratulations to DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia, who have just won the inagural EHF Youth Club Trophy at the MVM Dome against a spirited performance from CSM Bucuresti. CSM were down in the final minutes of normal time but came back to force overtime; in the overtime, DVSC just had the edge and clinched a 41:39 win. That's the same winning score as CSM managed yesterday against Györ.