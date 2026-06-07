Live blog: CSM hold narrow lead over Brest at break
After two thrilling semi-finals, Metz Handball and Györi Audi ETO KC will clash on Sunday evening in Budapest for the EHF Champions League 2025/26 title. A win would be Metz's first, or Györ's eighth.
Earlier on, Brest Bretagne Handball and CSM Bucuresti meet for third place, while CSM's youngsters play DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia in the EHF Youth Club Trophy final.
We also know Metz good from this season. We played against them two times in the group. I think they play a little bit different compared with Brest, even if both are from France. I think especially their counter, their running part is very, very strong. Tomorrow I think it will be one new game with a lot of running and to be smart and everything.
We have the capacity between ourselves, we just had to look into each other’s eyes, focus on the game plan, trust it and trust the process, and trust the capacity of every player next to you on the court.