CSM dominate in opening win against Metz

Metz might have been the favourites prior to the throw off, but CSM showed grit, skill and strength, while also having one of the best players in the world in superb form, in a 31:26 win against the French powerhouses.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 31:26 (17:10)

goalkeeper Jelena Grubisic recorded four saves, including a penalty, for CSM in the first seven minutes of the game, helping the Romanian club open a 6:2 gap

CSM boasted a top-notch defence in the first half, limiting Metz to 10 goals and a 42 per cent shooting efficiency

CSM was also lifted by an inspired performance from Cristina Neagu, who scored 12 goals and made one assist, becoming the top scorer of the competition after the first round

the Romanian left back is the only player so far to score at least 10 goals this season in the DELO EHF Champions League

Metz will hope to bounce back next week, when they host Bietigheim; CSM will travel to group leaders Esbjerg

Metz’s change of guard over the summer, with eight players leaving and eight others being ushered in was their undoing, as the French team lacked chemistry at both ends of the court.

CSM had a strong start, and a clear game plan. Strong execution, including a 65 per cent attacking efficiency, helped deliver their first win of the season.