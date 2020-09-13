Bietigheim managed to stay afloat for the first eight minutes of the game, but Esbjerg’s attacking prowess was unstoppable and the visitors opened up a seven-goal gap in the first half.

The German side failed to mount a comeback in the second half, as Esbjerg used efficient fast breaks to clinch the first win of the season 33:26.

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 26:33 (12:19)

Bietigheim have failed to win their maiden game of the season in each of their four appearances in the DELO EHF Champions League

a 5:1 run between the seventh and the 13th minute, inspired by backs Sonja Frey and Mette Tranborg, saw Esbjerg take a convincing 10:6 lead

Esbjerg’s backs – Frey, Tranborg and Kristina Breistøl – combined for 11 of the Danish club’s 19 first-half goals and helped the guests to an 83 per cent attacking efficiency

Danish right wing Marit Røsberg Jacobsen had her best game ever in the DELO EHF Champions League, scoring eight goals, six of which came in the second half

Bietigheim travel to Metz next week, while Esbjerg host CSM Bucuresti

Marred by injuries, including top goal scorer Estavana Polman who is out for seven months, Esbjerg only had 11 players on the sheet in the game against Bietigheim.

But the depth was not a problem, with seven of their nine outfield players scoring at least once and propelling the Danish side to the most convincing win in the first round so far.