EHF Champions League
Podravka make comeback to win Balkan derby
It was a perfect start to the DELO EHF Champions League season for Buducnost, who were thoroughly dominant in the first quarter of the match. However, Podravka weathered the storm and hit back, ultimately winning 29:26.
GROUP B
HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Buducnost (MNE) 29:26 (12:17)
- Buducnost enjoyed a powerful start, leading 10:3 by the 13th minute
- the Croatian club went in front for the first time in the 37th minute at 19:18
- Podravka goalkeeper Yuliya Dumanska was critical, achieving a 38 per cent save efficiency
- experienced summer signings Andrea Lekic and Allison Pineau led Buducnost’s attack, together scoring 15 goals
- Podravka will play at Györ while Buducnost will host CSKA in the next round
Weakened by the absence of 11 players who are either recovering from Covid-19 or injured, Buducnost still hoped for a positive start to their campaign.
Great commitment and enthusiasm helped the Montenegrin side to take a big lead early in the match, but then Podravka seized the initiative and eventually looked comfortable in their win.
We made a comeback and showed true character. That means we have a team and the team made this victory. I said to the girls the only thing you can do is believe. We believed.