Podravka make comeback to win Balkan derby

It was a perfect start to the DELO EHF Champions League season for Buducnost, who were thoroughly dominant in the first quarter of the match. However, Podravka weathered the storm and hit back, ultimately winning 29:26.

GROUP B

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Buducnost (MNE) 29:26 (12:17)

Buducnost enjoyed a powerful start, leading 10:3 by the 13th minute

the Croatian club went in front for the first time in the 37th minute at 19:18

Podravka goalkeeper Yuliya Dumanska was critical, achieving a 38 per cent save efficiency

experienced summer signings Andrea Lekic and Allison Pineau led Buducnost’s attack, together scoring 15 goals

Podravka will play at Györ while Buducnost will host CSKA in the next round

Weakened by the absence of 11 players who are either recovering from Covid-19 or injured, Buducnost still hoped for a positive start to their campaign.

Great commitment and enthusiasm helped the Montenegrin side to take a big lead early in the match, but then Podravka seized the initiative and eventually looked comfortable in their win.