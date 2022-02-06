CSM hand Podravka 11th loss in a row

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 29:21 (19:10)

Podravka conceded their 11th loss in a row in the DELO EHF Champions League, their second-worst streak in the history of the competition

CSM used a 14:5 run to end the first half and create a nine-goal gap, which proved to be unassailable

18-year old line player Andreea Ailincai, 18-year-old left back Angela Stoica, 19-year-old right back Alicia Gogirla and 20-year-old left wing Diana Finaru scored two goals each, as CSM used their young talent for this game

the Romanian side tied the largest win margin this season, eight goals, set in the two games played against Buducnost BEMAX

left wing Dijana Mugosa and left back Dejana Milosavljevic combined for 13 of Podravka’s 21 goals in the game

CSM bet on young talent against Podravka

Losing 11 games in a row is a truly disheartening feat and HC Podravka never really stood a chance during this streak, including in today's game against CSM. As top scorer Cristina Neagu took more of a secondary role in the match, scoring three times, the Romanian side used younger players that did the job with ease.

CSM are still fifth in the standings and have a shot for fourth place, only one point shy of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, but have the toughest schedule for the remaining two rounds, facing the top two sides in the group, Rostov-Don and Team Esbjerg.