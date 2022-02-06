20220206 CLW CSM Bucuresti Podravka6
EHF Champions League

CSM hand Podravka 11th loss in a row

EHF / Adrian Costeiu06 February 2022, 17:40

CSM Bucuresti stay in the hunt for a quarter-finals berth after their seventh win of the season, 29:21, against HC Podravka Vegeta.

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 29:21 (19:10)

  • Podravka conceded their 11th loss in a row in the DELO EHF Champions League, their second-worst streak in the history of the competition
  • CSM used a 14:5 run to end the first half and create a nine-goal gap, which proved to be unassailable
  • 18-year old line player Andreea Ailincai, 18-year-old left back Angela Stoica, 19-year-old right back Alicia Gogirla and 20-year-old left wing Diana Finaru scored two goals each, as CSM used their young talent for this game
  • the Romanian side tied the largest win margin this season, eight goals, set in the two games played against Buducnost BEMAX
  • left wing Dijana Mugosa and left back Dejana Milosavljevic combined for 13 of Podravka’s 21 goals in the game

CSM bet on young talent against Podravka

Losing 11 games in a row is a truly disheartening feat and HC Podravka never really stood a chance during this streak, including in today's game against CSM. As top scorer Cristina Neagu took more of a secondary role in the match, scoring three times, the Romanian side used younger players that did the job with ease.

CSM are still fifth in the standings and have a shot for fourth place, only one point shy of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, but have the toughest schedule for the remaining two rounds, facing the top two sides in the group, Rostov-Don and Team Esbjerg.

