CSM hand Podravka 11th loss in a row
CSM Bucuresti stay in the hunt for a quarter-finals berth after their seventh win of the season, 29:21, against HC Podravka Vegeta.
GROUP A
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 29:21 (19:10)
- Podravka conceded their 11th loss in a row in the DELO EHF Champions League, their second-worst streak in the history of the competition
- CSM used a 14:5 run to end the first half and create a nine-goal gap, which proved to be unassailable
- 18-year old line player Andreea Ailincai, 18-year-old left back Angela Stoica, 19-year-old right back Alicia Gogirla and 20-year-old left wing Diana Finaru scored two goals each, as CSM used their young talent for this game
- the Romanian side tied the largest win margin this season, eight goals, set in the two games played against Buducnost BEMAX
- left wing Dijana Mugosa and left back Dejana Milosavljevic combined for 13 of Podravka’s 21 goals in the game
CSM bet on young talent against Podravka
Losing 11 games in a row is a truly disheartening feat and HC Podravka never really stood a chance during this streak, including in today's game against CSM. As top scorer Cristina Neagu took more of a secondary role in the match, scoring three times, the Romanian side used younger players that did the job with ease.
CSM are still fifth in the standings and have a shot for fourth place, only one point shy of FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, but have the toughest schedule for the remaining two rounds, facing the top two sides in the group, Rostov-Don and Team Esbjerg.