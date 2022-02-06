Sola secure quarter-final spot
Sola won both matches against Mosonmagyarovari in the double-header in Norway, and with two matches still to play in the group, they have secured their quarter-final spot.
The Norwegian team had to fight for the important win. The Hungarian opponents were pushing hard and threatened to come back despite the disadvantage throughout the match. With the help from goalkeeper Tonje Haug Lerstad in crucial moments, Sola managed to create a decisive gap ten minutes before the final whistle.
Group A
Sola HK (NOR) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 27:22 (16:12)
• the two rivals met for the second time in two days. On Friday, Sola won by five goals, 31:26
• after Sola’s good start, Mosonmagyarovari took over in the middle of the first half for a two-goal lead
• Norwegian team stepped up in defence, started aggressively and with help from Maja Magnussen and Camille Herrem had a 4-0 run to take the lead
• Mosonmagyarovari came close (18:20), but the last ten minutes of the match was decisive for Sola's win. The guest team couldn’t score for eight minutes, while home team’s leading trio Magnussen, Sirum Novak and Herrem couldn’t miss
• while Sola have the maximum eight points, Mosonmagyarovari remain in second place with four points
Team effort delivers desired goal
Sola is a newcomer to EHF European League Women. Ahead of the start, they were dreaming big but no one expected them to have perfect record as they do now. They won in all four matches played and still have two more to go. With a second win over Mosonmagyarovari they have secured a quarter-final spot, making history.
This success is due to team effort and each player giving her maximum on the court. Led by experienced Camilla Herrem, they were delivering both in offence and defence. Maja Magnussen, Live Rushfeldt and Kristina Sirum Novak stood out once again, this time with perfect scoring. Together, they netted 17 times out of same number of attempts. Coach Steffen Stegavik can be proud of his team’s accomplishments.
One and a half years ago we almost had to go down one division, and here we are ready for the quarter-finals in the European League. It’s emotional and we are so proud of what we have made in this tournament.