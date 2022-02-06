Sola secure quarter-final spot

Group A

Sola HK (NOR) vs Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC (HUN) 27:22 (16:12)

• the two rivals met for the second time in two days. On Friday, Sola won by five goals, 31:26

• after Sola’s good start, Mosonmagyarovari took over in the middle of the first half for a two-goal lead

• Norwegian team stepped up in defence, started aggressively and with help from Maja Magnussen and Camille Herrem had a 4-0 run to take the lead

• Mosonmagyarovari came close (18:20), but the last ten minutes of the match was decisive for Sola's win. The guest team couldn’t score for eight minutes, while home team’s leading trio Magnussen, Sirum Novak and Herrem couldn’t miss

• while Sola have the maximum eight points, Mosonmagyarovari remain in second place with four points

Team effort delivers desired goal

Sola is a newcomer to EHF European League Women. Ahead of the start, they were dreaming big but no one expected them to have perfect record as they do now. They won in all four matches played and still have two more to go. With a second win over Mosonmagyarovari they have secured a quarter-final spot, making history.

This success is due to team effort and each player giving her maximum on the court. Led by experienced Camilla Herrem, they were delivering both in offence and defence. Maja Magnussen, Live Rushfeldt and Kristina Sirum Novak stood out once again, this time with perfect scoring. Together, they netted 17 times out of same number of attempts. Coach Steffen Stegavik can be proud of his team’s accomplishments.

