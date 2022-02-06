Bietigheim seal fourth win in a row at Lubin’s expense
The fourth consecutive win for SG BBM Bietigheim in the group phase of the EHF European League Women, 33:21, against MKS Zaglebie Lubin, virtually puts the German side in the quarter-finals phase.
Meanwhile, Lubin are nearly out of contention, needing two big wins in their last two games, against Les Neptunes de Nantes and CS Minaur Baia Mare.
GROUP B
MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 21:33 (8:19)
- with their sixth consecutive win of the season, Bietigheim are now only one win shy of their all-time best winning streak in European competitions
- Lubin missed four penalties through four different players, having only a 28 per cent attacking efficiency in the first half
- the German side continues to boast the best attack in the competition, with 128 goals scored in the first four games, three more than any other team in the group phase
- line player Danick Snelder and left wing Veronika Mala were Bietigheim’s top scorers, with seven goals each
- Lubin join Vaci NKSE and Lokomotiva Zagreb as the teams with zero points after four rounds
Bietigheim’s attack is off the charts
It looks like there is no stopping Bietigheim, who recorded their third win by nine goals or more in the group phase of the EHF European League Women.
No team has scored more goals or boasts a better goal difference than the German team in the first four rounds. And with Bietigheim winning all 24 games played this season in all competitions, they have already been touted as potential champions.