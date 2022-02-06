Bietigheim seal fourth win in a row at Lubin’s expense

The fourth consecutive win for SG BBM Bietigheim in the group phase of the EHF European League Women, 33:21, against MKS Zaglebie Lubin, virtually puts the German side in the quarter-finals phase.

Meanwhile, Lubin are nearly out of contention, needing two big wins in their last two games, against Les Neptunes de Nantes and CS Minaur Baia Mare.