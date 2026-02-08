The battle for the top two spots and direct quarter-final places intensified as FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria overcame Sola despite numerous absences, while Odense Håndbold recorded a convincing win over Podravka, handing the Croatian side their ninth consecutive defeat.

FTC extended their winning streak to five after inflicting Sola with their 11th defeat of the season — and did it with just 12 players in the squad

Odense once again showcased their efficient attack with Elma Halilcevic and Andrea Aagot flawless in finishing as they powered against Podravka to their eighth win of the season; the Croatian team is now on a nine-game losing run, but remains within reach of the play-offs

CSM claimed the Match of the Week victory — their first home win against Brest and only the second overall in eight meetings with the French side

CSM's top scorer Elizabeth Omoregie led the way once again, with nine goals, and was also named Player of the Match; with 14 goals for Brest, Anna Vyakhireva lifted her season tally to 85, tying for the top scorer spot alongside Henny Reistad

the race for a direct quarter-final spot remains wide open, with the top five teams in group B separated by just two points

GROUP B

H2H: 0-0-2

Top scorers: Frida Brandbu Andersen 6/6 (Sola HK); Angela Malestein 9/10 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

FTC celebrated their 270th EHF Champions League Women appearance with an away victory, extending their winning streak. Sola were off to a good start, benefitting from FTC's mistakes to build a 7:2 lead after 10 minutes, driven by Frida Brandbu Andersen. Dealing with injury issues and arriving with just 12 players, FTC needed time to settle. Once they ended a six-minute scoring drought, they spurred a run to draw level within the next six minutes, backed by a strong performance from Blanka Böde-Bíró between the posts. From that point until the half-time buzzer, the teams were locked on the same level, with seven different players from each side finding the net. The second half went FTC's way. They stayed in front for most of the period, survived Sola's mid-second-half comeback and sealed the win through Angela Malestein's goals, forcing turnovers in crucial moments.