CSM on top in MOTW; FTC extend winning streak

CSM on top in MOTW; FTC extend winning streak

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
08 February 2026, 18:15

The tense finale of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase is slowly building towards its peak, as round 12 continued on Sunday with three crucial clashes in an extremely tight group B. CSM Bucuresti delivered in the Match of the Week by beating group leaders Brest Bretagne Handball at home in a high-scoring contest.

The battle for the top two spots and direct quarter-final places intensified as FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria overcame Sola despite numerous absences, while Odense Håndbold recorded a convincing win over Podravka, handing the Croatian side their ninth consecutive defeat.

  • FTC extended their winning streak to five after inflicting Sola with their 11th defeat of the season — and did it with just 12 players in the squad
  • Odense once again showcased their efficient attack with Elma Halilcevic and Andrea Aagot flawless in finishing as they powered against Podravka to their eighth win of the season; the Croatian team is now on a nine-game losing run, but remains within reach of the play-offs
  • CSM claimed the Match of the Week victory — their first home win against Brest and only the second overall in eight meetings with the French side
  • CSM's top scorer Elizabeth Omoregie led the way once again, with nine goals, and was also named Player of the Match; with 14 goals for Brest, Anna Vyakhireva lifted her season tally to 85, tying for the top scorer spot alongside Henny Reistad
  • the race for a direct quarter-final spot remains wide open, with the top five teams in group B separated by just two points

GROUP B

Sola HK (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 24:28 (12:12)

H2H: 0-0-2
Top scorers: Frida Brandbu Andersen 6/6 (Sola HK); Angela Malestein 9/10 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

FTC celebrated their 270th EHF Champions League Women appearance with an away victory, extending their winning streak. Sola were off to a good start, benefitting from FTC's mistakes to build a 7:2 lead after 10 minutes, driven by Frida Brandbu Andersen. Dealing with injury issues and arriving with just 12 players, FTC needed time to settle. Once they ended a six-minute scoring drought, they spurred a run to draw level within the next six minutes, backed by a strong performance from Blanka Böde-Bíró between the posts. From that point until the half-time buzzer, the teams were locked on the same level, with seven different players from each side finding the net. The second half went FTC's way. They stayed in front for most of the period, survived Sola's mid-second-half comeback and sealed the win through Angela Malestein's goals, forcing turnovers in crucial moments.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260208 Sola FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria Hans Lie NZ92316
We knew it was going to be difficult, FTC is a very good team. But we tried our best, and we are gaining a lot of good experience that will be useful going forward.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
20260208 Sola FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria Hans Lie NZ93765A
It was a difficult game. I think we also knew that before. Because the last period we were under a little bit of pressure. And when the squad is not so big, I think it's also human for the players just to maybe relax five per cent too much. We had a hard time.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka (CRO) 42:24 (20:10)

H2H: 3-1-0
Top scorers: Elma Halilcevic 9/9 (Odense Håndbold); Matea Pletikosic 7/10 (HC Podravka)

Odense bounced back with a convincing 18-goal win against Podravka, proving their status as favourites after a surprising 31:31 draw in their first encounter this season. It was a one-way game from minute five onward. Podravka looked nervous and committed too many attacking mistakes, which hampered any chance of keeping pace with the Danish side. From a one-goal deficit, Odense spurred a 5:0 run with Viola Leuchter and Helene Fauske leading the charge. That run proved decisive as Podravka faltered at both ends, particularly in attack, where they converted only 42 per cent of the shots, while Odense surged to a double-digit lead (15:5) in just 20 minutes.

From then on, victory was all but assured, as Podravka couldn't mount a comeback. The second half allowed Odense to use the best of their rotation and build their lead. Strong goalkeeping from Althea Reinhardt and Yara Ten Holte, and good team play with 10 different players on the scoresheet, underlined Odense's dominance, who are now third with 17 points in the tight group B.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

419A8534
Today we hit a day where we performed really well both defensively and in our counterattack. At the same time, we had a match to redeem ourselves after failing to deliver a satisfactory 60-minute performance in the first game.
Elma Halilcevic
Left wing, Odense Håndbold
9J2A5293
We were short on resources today, and when we come to Odense, a team who last year played in the EHF Champions League final, we get punished as we saw today. We tried with the oppurtunities we had, but we also know that next round we have a really decisive game, where we need all available resources.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 40:34 (21:17)

H2H: 2-1-5
Top scorers: Elizabeth Omoregie 9/10 (CSM Bucuresti); Anna Vyakhireva 14/19 (Brest Bretagne Handball)
POTM: Elizabeth Omoregie (CSM Bucuresti)

CSM got their revenge for the 31:34 defeat in round 3, beating Brest on home soil for the first time ever. The hosts made a strong start and quickly built a four-goal lead, an advantage that gave them confidence and control. Midway through the first half, it looked as if Brest had found solutions when they cut the gap to one, but without defensive back up, they couldn't keep the momentum going, allowing their opponents to make a break. Brest's attack was carried by Anna Vyakhireva, who scored half of her team's goals in the opening 30 minutes.

CSM's slow start to the second half allowed Brest to crawl back into the game, narrowing the gap to 19:21 and creating more than enough chances to level, but they failed in every attempt while having to cope without Clarisse Mairot. CSM survived lost balls, Djurdjina Jaukovic's red card and a drop in efficiency, while timely saves from Evelina Eriksson gave them breathing room in the final 10 minutes, which they entered with a four-goal cushion. That proved decisive, as CSM boosted their morale and secured another win, extending their positive run since Bojana Popovic took over.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260208 Csmbucuresti Brest 28
It was a game like we expected, very good 60 minutes, the girls gave everything. When we were in front and they tried to catch us, it was really tough but we managed to fight until the end and small details made the difference. We had some good saves from our goalkeepers that pushed us to this win. All the girls gave everything in both defence and attack and I’m so proud of the fight we gave today against Brest.
Bojana Popovic
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
IMG 0038
It was a very tough game, we were always losing, from the beginning we were all the time behind so it was very hard to get back in the game. Our problem today was the defence, as we couldn’t find a good system to stop the CSM attack and the players. We did receive 40 goals, it’s impossible to win the game.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
20260208 Sola FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria Hans Lie NZ91942
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
20260208 Sola FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria Hans Lie NZ92170
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
20260208 Sola FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria Hans Lie NZ92703
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
20260208 Sola FTC Rail Cargo Hungaria Hans Lie NZ91975
Hans Lie / @sportsfoto
9J2A5273 Lau Nielsen
Lau Nielsen
419A8776 Lau Nielsen
Lau Nielsen
9J2A4945 Lau Nielsen
Lau Nielsen
419A8287 Lau Nielsen
Lau Nielsen
20260208 Csmbucuresti Brest 42
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan
20260208 Csmbucuresti Brest 15
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan
20260208 Csmbucuresti Brest 9
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan
20260208 Csmbucuresti Brest 33
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan
20260208 Csmbucuresti Brest 58
Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan

Main photo © Miruna Stan & Ovidiu Stan

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20260207 ETO Buducnost E 48 Celebrate
Previous Article Györ secure quarter-final spot; Danish sides claim away wins
Vfl Oldenburg Vs SC Rapid Bucuresti 5056 (1)
Next Article Away teams shine in round 4 of the EHF European League group phase

Latest news

More News