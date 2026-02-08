CSM on top in MOTW; FTC extend winning streak
The tense finale of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase is slowly building towards its peak, as round 12 continued on Sunday with three crucial clashes in an extremely tight group B. CSM Bucuresti delivered in the Match of the Week by beating group leaders Brest Bretagne Handball at home in a high-scoring contest.
We knew it was going to be difficult, FTC is a very good team. But we tried our best, and we are gaining a lot of good experience that will be useful going forward.
It was a difficult game. I think we also knew that before. Because the last period we were under a little bit of pressure. And when the squad is not so big, I think it's also human for the players just to maybe relax five per cent too much. We had a hard time.
Today we hit a day where we performed really well both defensively and in our counterattack. At the same time, we had a match to redeem ourselves after failing to deliver a satisfactory 60-minute performance in the first game.
We were short on resources today, and when we come to Odense, a team who last year played in the EHF Champions League final, we get punished as we saw today. We tried with the oppurtunities we had, but we also know that next round we have a really decisive game, where we need all available resources.
It was a game like we expected, very good 60 minutes, the girls gave everything. When we were in front and they tried to catch us, it was really tough but we managed to fight until the end and small details made the difference. We had some good saves from our goalkeepers that pushed us to this win. All the girls gave everything in both defence and attack and I’m so proud of the fight we gave today against Brest.
It was a very tough game, we were always losing, from the beginning we were all the time behind so it was very hard to get back in the game. Our problem today was the defence, as we couldn’t find a good system to stop the CSM attack and the players. We did receive 40 goals, it’s impossible to win the game.