Crucial battles expected in action-packed round 12
With only three rounds remaining in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase, things are starting to heat up. The Match of the Week heads to Romania, where CSM Bucuresti will try to beat group B leaders Brest Bretagne Handball at home for the first time.
Both teams have a number of players out with injuries and various things that make it a bit extra demanding. I really believe that we can challenge Esbjerg on quite a bit on Saturday. We played a smart tactical game away against them and came with a good performance and an honorable loss. Now there are three games left in the group stage and we, of course, see the opportunity to get enough points to go to the play-offs.
It is important for us to get the win. Before the start of the tournament, we had ambitions of ending on the top two spots, but that is looking increasingly difficult. Instead, we have to keep this third spot, so we can get a better seeding for the play-offs.
The first match was very balanced, even though the scoreline doesn’t fully reflect it. For 50 minutes we were going goal for goal, then we managed to pull away. The atmosphere in Bistrita was intense, but I believe our home fans will drive us towards victory and create a great atmosphere like they always do. I expect a very physical and tough game, which will mainly be decided in defence, because both our defence and theirs rely on physicality, goalkeepers, and quick counterattacks.
In Metz, we will have to play a very complete game. We need to attack well and be efficient because they have a great defence, with a fantastic goalkeeper like Johanna Bundsen, and they are very quick on the fast break. It is crucial to control Léna Grandveau and Petra Vamos' one-on-one situations defensively and try to maintain control in defence with Sarah Bouktit.
Controlling the tempo is the most important thing for Buducnost. We want to play a fast game, while they will definitely try to slow the rhythm down. They are also a very physically tough team: real fighters, with defence, passion and hard work in their DNA — that comes from their system as well. That’s why it’s important to keep reminding ourselves that a year ago we dropped a point against them.
Krim is fighting to get points to move on from the group, so we need to be ready for a team that's gonna fight a lot to get the win, but we also want to finnish as high as possible and are well-prepared for the match in the upcoming weekend.
It’s great to be back at Åsenhallen — a place where we truly feel at home. We put in a strong performance against Brest here last time, and we hope to recreate that against FTC.
We can remember that in the home game against Sola we almost dropped points, so from experience we know that we can’t take them lightly. We definitely want to win, but we will need tight and precise play to do that.
We are expecting a tough opponent who will be on their own field. It certainly won't be easy given our situation. However, we have been in this situation for the last few games. I think we have already proven that, regardless of who is not there, we can play and I hope that we will give everything to be the best. It will be a difficult match, but I think we will do well.