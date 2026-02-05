With a win against the last-placed OTP Group Buducnost, group A leaders Györi Audi ETO KC can secure an early quarter-final spot, while Metz Handball also look to consolidate their place among the top two teams in the group.

In group B, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Ikast Håndbold aim to stay on the winning path against Sola HK and Krim OTP Group Mercator, respectively, while HC Podravka travel to Odense Håndbold hoping to end their negative streak.

GROUP A

Saturday 7 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

H2H: 0-0-1

Last match: BV Borussia Dortmund vs DVSC Schaeffler, 28 September 2025 (28:26 (17:17))