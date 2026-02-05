Crucial battles expected in action-packed round 12

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Sergey Nikolaev
05 February 2026, 11:00

With only three rounds remaining in the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase, things are starting to heat up. The Match of the Week heads to Romania, where CSM Bucuresti will try to beat group B leaders Brest Bretagne Handball at home for the first time.

With a win against the last-placed OTP Group Buducnost, group A leaders Györi Audi ETO KC can secure an early quarter-final spot, while Metz Handball also look to consolidate their place among the top two teams in the group.

In group B, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Ikast Håndbold aim to stay on the winning path against Sola HK and Krim OTP Group Mercator, respectively, while HC Podravka travel to Odense Håndbold hoping to end their negative streak.

GROUP A

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs BV Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Saturday 7 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: BV Borussia Dortmund vs DVSC Schaeffler, 28 September 2025 (28:26 (17:17))

  • the rivals are level on eight points, but Debrecen rank fifth, and Dortmund sixth on goal difference
  • after stunning Györ in round 10 (31:30), Debrecen came up short against Esbjerg in round 11, losing 39:30 in Denmark
  • Dortmund improved their position after two straight wins in January: 25:22 at Buducnost and 31:30 at Storhamar; now they will play their third consecutive game away from home
  • in the reverse fixture, 16 saves from Sarah Wachter and nine goals by Alina Grijseels handed Dortmund a hard-fought 28:26 victory
  • Grijseels is Dortmund's top scorer in the tournament with 49 goals, while Alicia Toublanc has netted 64 times for Debrecen

Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

Saturday 7 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-1-4
Last match: Team Esbjerg vs Storhamar Handball Elite, 28 September 2025 (30:24 (17:14))

  • Storhamar, who sit seventh in the group with four points, are on a seven-game losing run
  • the Norwegian side may feel somewhat unlucky after losing all three of their January games by one or two goals: 24:26 at Debrecen, 27:29 at Metz, and 31:30 at home against Dortmund
  • Esbjerg still have a chance for a direct quarter-final spot; now they are third-placed with 15 points
  • the Danish team has earned 11 points in their last six EHF Champions League games; they still hold a perfect record in 2026, with three wins in as many matches
  • with 70 goals, Esbjerg's Henny Reistad takes the third position in the competition's scoring chart; Anniken Obaidli has netted 52 times for Storhamar

Both teams have a number of players out with injuries and various things that make it a bit extra demanding. I really believe that we can challenge Esbjerg on quite a bit on Saturday. We played a smart tactical game away against them and came with a good performance and an honorable loss. Now there are three games left in the group stage and we, of course, see the opportunity to get enough points to go to the play-offs.
Kenneth Gabrielsen
Head coach, Storhamar Handball Elite
It is important for us to get the win. Before the start of the tournament, we had ambitions of ending on the top two spots, but that is looking increasingly difficult. Instead, we have to keep this third spot, so we can get a better seeding for the play-offs.
Tomas Axnér
Head coach, Team Esbjerg

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU)

Saturday 7 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-0
Last match: Gloria Bistrita vs Metz Handball, 28 September 2025 (24:31 (11:14))

  • Metz are second-placed in the group with 18 points, while Bistrita rank fourth, having a tally of 12 points
  • in round 11, Metz took a big win at Buducnost (39:23), while Bistrita lost at home to Györ (22:27)
  • in the reverse match, seven goals by Sarah Bouktit and 13 saves by Johanna Bundsen secured Metz' seven-goal win in Romania
  • Bouktit is the joint top scorer of the competition alongside Anna Vyakhireva, having 71 goals under her belt
  • Bistrita's Danila So Delgado takes the joint sixth position in the tournament's scoring chart with 64 goals

The first match was very balanced, even though the scoreline doesn’t fully reflect it. For 50 minutes we were going goal for goal, then we managed to pull away. The atmosphere in Bistrita was intense, but I believe our home fans will drive us towards victory and create a great atmosphere like they always do. I expect a very physical and tough game, which will mainly be decided in defence, because both our defence and theirs rely on physicality, goalkeepers, and quick counterattacks.
Sabrina Novotná
Goalkeeper, Metz Handball
In Metz, we will have to play a very complete game. We need to attack well and be efficient because they have a great defence, with a fantastic goalkeeper like Johanna Bundsen, and they are very quick on the fast break. It is crucial to control Léna Grandveau and Petra Vamos' one-on-one situations defensively and try to maintain control in defence with Sarah Bouktit.
Carlos Viver
Head coach, Gloria Bistrita

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE)

Saturday 7 February, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 24-5-3
Last match: OTP Group Buducnost vs Györi Audi ETO KC, 27 September 2025 (20:36 (6:18))

  • after a defeat against fellow Hungarian side Debrecen, Györ got back to winning ways in round 11, beating Bistrita 27:22
  • the Hungarian powerhouse tops the group with 20 points; they still boast the best defence in the competition (280 goals conceded) and now have the second-best attack after Brest, with 366 goals
  • in contrast, Buducnost sit bottom of the group with three points and will lose a chance to progress to the play-offs with a defeat on Saturday
  • the Montenegrin team have both the least efficient attack (267 goals) and the weakest defence (351 goals conceded) in the entire tournament
  • Dione Housheer is Györ's best scorer in the competition with 59 goals; Jelena Vukcevic netted 50 times for Buducnost

Controlling the tempo is the most important thing for Buducnost. We want to play a fast game, while they will definitely try to slow the rhythm down. They are also a very physically tough team: real fighters, with defence, passion and hard work in their DNA — that comes from their system as well. That’s why it’s important to keep reminding ourselves that a year ago we dropped a point against them.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC
GROUP B

Krim OTP Group Mercator (SLO) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN)

Saturday 7 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 4-1-6
Last match: Ikast Håndbold vs Krim OTP Group Mercator, 28 September 2025 (27:25 (12:8))

  • Krim welcome Ikast after two straight defeats and a draw with Sola, while Ikast arrive with two consecutive wins
  • Krim sit on five points in group B, level with Podravka, as both sides chase the final play-offs spot
  • the Danish side are fifth with 14 points, levelled with CSM
  • Ikast's Julie Scaglione is the team's top scorer and third overall in the competition with 70 goals, while Tamara Horacek leads Krim with 54
  • the reverse fixture went Ikast's way after a strong goalkeeping performance from Amalie Milling with 17 saves at 40.48 per cent efficiency

Krim is fighting to get points to move on from the group, so we need to be ready for a team that's gonna fight a lot to get the win, but we also want to finnish as high as possible and are well-prepared for the match in the upcoming weekend.
Lærke Nolsøe Pedersen
Left wing, Ikast Håndbold

Sola HK (NOR) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN)

Sunday 8 February, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-1
Last match: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Sola HK, 27 September 2025 (26:25 (9:14))

  • Sola remain bottom of the group with 10 defeats and one draw, against Krim, while FTC are second with 16 points and on a four-game winning streak
  • FTC boast the most efficient defence in the group and the fourth-best overall, having conceded 312 goals, or 28.36 per game on average
  • Katrin Klujber leads FTC's scoring with 62 goals, while Camilla Herrem remains Sola's top scorer with 49
  • this will be only the second meeting between the sides in Europe's top tier, following FTC's one-goal win in round 3
  • the clash will mark FTC's 270th game in the EHF Champions League Women

It’s great to be back at Åsenhallen — a place where we truly feel at home. We put in a strong performance against Brest here last time, and we hope to recreate that against FTC.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
We can remember that in the home game against Sola we almost dropped points, so from experience we know that we can’t take them lightly. We definitely want to win, but we will need tight and precise play to do that.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs HC Podravka (CRO)

Sunday 8 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 2-1-0
Last match: HC Podravka vs Odense Håndbold, 27 September 2025 (31:31 (16:16))

  • Odense suffered a 33:40 defeat against Brest in the last round but remain third in the group with 15 points
  • Podravka arrive on an eight-game losing streak, with their last win coming on 14 September 2025 against Krim, and sit on five points
  • Matea Pletikosic continues to lead Podravka's attack with 58 goals as the Croatian side remains hit by injuries; Thale Rushfeldt Deila has scored 55 goals for Odense so far
  • Odense boast the third-best attack of the competition, tied with Esbjerg, with 364 goals scored

We are expecting a tough opponent who will be on their own field. It certainly won't be easy given our situation. However, we have been in this situation for the last few games. I think we have already proven that, regardless of who is not there, we can play and I hope that we will give everything to be the best. It will be a difficult match, but I think we will do well.
Kristina Prkacin
Left back, HC Podravka

MOTW: CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA)

Sunday 8 February, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 1-1-5
Last match: Brest Bretagne Handball vs CSM Bucuresti, 27 September 2025 (34:31 (17:17))

  • CSM are on a five-game winning streak in the competition, while Brest bounced back with a victory against Odense after a surprising defeat to Ikast in round 10
  • CSM have never beaten Brest at home, managing only a 30:30 draw in 2023, while their sole win came away in 2022 — a 33:26 victory
  • Anna Vyakhireva shares the top spot on the scorers' chart with Metz's Sarah Bouktit on 71 goals, while Elizabeth Omoregie continues to drive CSM's attack with 66
  • Brest's right back and former Slovenia international Ana Gros has announced she will retire at the end of the season
  • the Match of the Week will mark Brest's 130th game in the EHF Champions League Women

STAT OF THE MATCH: This clash pits the competition's best attack, Brest Bretagne Handball, against the second-best defence in the group and fifth-best overall, CSM Bucuresti. The group B leaders have scored 369 goals in the 11 rounds so far — or 33.55 on average — while the Romanian side have only allowed 314 goals from their opponents — or 28.55 on average.

Photos © Kevin Clement (main), Peka Roland & Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka (in-text)

