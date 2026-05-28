The Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 probabilities

Heliocentric CSM

In terms of basic statistics, CSM Bucuresti have a similar but slightly worse profile than their semi-final opponents, Metz. They are strong in defence (24.3 opponent-adjusted goals conceded per 50 possessions, ranking third), whilst there is still room for improvement in attack (26.6 opponent-adjusted goals scored per 50 possessions, ranking eighth).

Therefore, the model gives Bucharest lower chances than Metz to win the title. It sees them lifting the trophy in 15.1 per cent of the simulations.

In attack, CSM rely heavily on Elizabeth Omoregie. The Slovenian international has ended 21.1 per cent of her team’s attacks — the third highest of the EHF Champions League — either with a field attempt, receiving a seven-metre penalty throw or causing a turnover.

Valeriia Maslova, who ranks second in offensive responsibility for CSM, is around six percentage points behind Omoregie. In basketball, this is often referred to as “heliocentric,” as there is a similarity between a player in the centre of the attack and a model of the universe where everything revolves around the sun. So, for the team to stand a chance, it might be necessary for more players to step up.

A minor point, but one that is very interesting considering Metz's stats, is that CSM allow the fewest second chances: CSM gain possession after 88.3 per cent of their opponent’s unsuccessful shots. So, Metz should not count on having any better luck here either.

More from data analyst Julian Rux can be found at Handballytics.de. There you can read his latest articles, in which he analyses all kinds of handball topics from new, data-based perspectives. You can also find him on Instagram, Bluesky and WhatsApp.