Esbjerg cruise to largest victory against Buducnost
Beating their previous record of a 13-goal win, Team Esbjerg secured the largest victory in their DELO EHF Champions League history of 42 games, winning 35:20 against Buducnost
GROUP A
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 35:20 (16:10)
- Buducnost tied their worst start in the DELO EHF Champions League, from the 2004/05 season, losing their first three games in a row
- a 4:0 run between minutes 2 and 7, helped Esbjerg build a 6:2 lead, which they never relinquished
- ten of Esbjerg’s 11 court players scored at least one goal, with Turkish left wing Beyza Irem Turkoglu leading the line with six
- the Danish side jumped to third place in the group, tying Rostov-Don on four points, while Buducnost are one of the two teams who are still winless in the European premium competition
- Buducnost are some way off of their worst losing streak, which is seven games recorded between February 2004 and January 2005
Steep learning curve for Buducnost
With the second-lowest age average in the DELO EHF Champions League, 21.8 years old, this will be a steep learning curve for the Montenegrin powerhouse.
Buducnost have both the worst attacking record in the competition after three rounds, 71 goals, and also the worst defensive record, after conceding 98 goals, as their lack of experience has hampered them.
The defence played well today. They played with a lot of intensity and physicality. That made it hard for the Buducnost players to find space.