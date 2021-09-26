Esbjerg cruise to largest victory against Buducnost

Beating their previous record of a 13-goal win, Team Esbjerg secured the largest victory in their DELO EHF Champions League history of 42 games, winning 35:20 against Buducnost

GROUP A

Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 35:20 (16:10)

Buducnost tied their worst start in the DELO EHF Champions League, from the 2004/05 season, losing their first three games in a row

a 4:0 run between minutes 2 and 7, helped Esbjerg build a 6:2 lead, which they never relinquished

ten of Esbjerg’s 11 court players scored at least one goal, with Turkish left wing Beyza Irem Turkoglu leading the line with six

the Danish side jumped to third place in the group, tying Rostov-Don on four points, while Buducnost are one of the two teams who are still winless in the European premium competition

Buducnost are some way off of their worst losing streak, which is seven games recorded between February 2004 and January 2005

Steep learning curve for Buducnost

With the second-lowest age average in the DELO EHF Champions League, 21.8 years old, this will be a steep learning curve for the Montenegrin powerhouse.

Buducnost have both the worst attacking record in the competition after three rounds, 71 goals, and also the worst defensive record, after conceding 98 goals, as their lack of experience has hampered them.