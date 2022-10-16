CSM set new records with clear win over Most

GROUP A

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 40:25 (25:13)

the previous six-game unbeaten run was set by CSM between November 2017 and February 2018, in the preliminary round and main round of the competition

the Romanian side beat their record for the largest number of goals scored in a single game in the EHF Champions League Women, 39, set against Nykøbing Falster Club in November 2017

Romanian teenage right wing Mihaela Mihai confirmed her big potential as a future star, scoring four goals in the match

in an excellent display of strength, CSM scored with all of their 13 outfield players, while Cristina Neagu was again their top scorer, with five goals, seeing her climb to eighth place in the top goal scorer standings, with 30 goals

Most conceded at least 40 goals for the fourth time this season, once again confirming that they are the worst defence in the competition, averaging exactly 40 conceded goals per match

Vasile gets his birthday present

CSM Bucuresti had never scored 25 goals in the first half of a match in the EHF Champions League Women, nor had they scored at least 40 goals in a game. Both records were broken against Most, in another excellent attacking display by Adrian Vasile’s side.

The Romanian coach turned 40 years old on Thursday and this was a perfect present from the players, as CSM stay undefeated and confirm their potential this season as a title contender.

While this is CSM’s best-ever start in the competition, Most conceded their fifth loss in a row and are likely headed towards elimination, if they do not turn things around. They must address their defence, which has been conceding goals at an alarming rate, becoming the first team in the competition to concede 200 goals.