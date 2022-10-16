CSM set new records with clear win over Most
The Romanian powerhouse extended their unbeaten run to six games in the EHF Champions League Women, tying their best-ever record, by securing their clearest win of the season, 40:25 over DHK Banik Most.
GROUP A
CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs DHK Banik Most (CZE) 40:25 (25:13)
- the previous six-game unbeaten run was set by CSM between November 2017 and February 2018, in the preliminary round and main round of the competition
- the Romanian side beat their record for the largest number of goals scored in a single game in the EHF Champions League Women, 39, set against Nykøbing Falster Club in November 2017
- Romanian teenage right wing Mihaela Mihai confirmed her big potential as a future star, scoring four goals in the match
- in an excellent display of strength, CSM scored with all of their 13 outfield players, while Cristina Neagu was again their top scorer, with five goals, seeing her climb to eighth place in the top goal scorer standings, with 30 goals
- Most conceded at least 40 goals for the fourth time this season, once again confirming that they are the worst defence in the competition, averaging exactly 40 conceded goals per match
Vasile gets his birthday present
CSM Bucuresti had never scored 25 goals in the first half of a match in the EHF Champions League Women, nor had they scored at least 40 goals in a game. Both records were broken against Most, in another excellent attacking display by Adrian Vasile’s side.
The Romanian coach turned 40 years old on Thursday and this was a perfect present from the players, as CSM stay undefeated and confirm their potential this season as a title contender.
While this is CSM’s best-ever start in the competition, Most conceded their fifth loss in a row and are likely headed towards elimination, if they do not turn things around. They must address their defence, which has been conceding goals at an alarming rate, becoming the first team in the competition to concede 200 goals.
Victory was the only thing that was on our minds, as it should be and it’s always there, but I have to say that I admire the strength of Most. They were fighting for 60 minutes, giving their absolute best. Maybe the score shows a big difference but I believe they made us fight a lot and I congratulate them for that.
Today we played with a team that has a lot of strong players, probably the best in Europe, and it was a big experience for us, and I think we will play better the next game.