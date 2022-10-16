Eight sides double up to extended winning streak

GROUP 1

Luxembourg vs Portugal 21:32 (5:14)

Backed by dozens of Portuguese fans, who live in Luxembourg, the team of Paulo Perreira did not have any problem to take their second victory after their record-breaking 44:27 against Türkiye. Including their U20 EHF EURO heroes Martim and Francisco Costa and backed by their powerful middle block Luis Frade/Victor Iturriza, Portugal had taken the upper hand by a 6:0 run after the 2:2, as the host had not scored for 13 minutes. But as on the other side Luxembourg’s goalkeeper Chris Auger saved nine shots in the first 30 minutes, they stood much stronger in defence compared to their 24:38 at the opener at North Macedonia, but their attack was too weak, proved by the fact that they needed 46 minutes until they had scored their 10th field goal for the 11:24. Portugal had easily extended the gap, before they decelerated, their best scorers were Iturriza and Lionel Fernandes by five goals each.

Nikola Malesevic, coach Luxembourg: "We started well, but when we failed to score and lost our confidence in the first half – and against a team like Portugal this makes a huge difference. I am satisfied with the final result and how we fought back in the second half. We are a small handball nation compared to Portugal, so I am quite happy."

Tommy Wirtz, player Luxembourg: "Portugal are at least one class better than us, so we can be happy with the second half. We have shown that we can keep up with a team like, and in contrast to the defeat at North Macedonia, our defence was much better.

Paulo Pereira, coach Portugal: "We could have created a clearer result, but both Luxembourg goalkeepers played impressive. We have two wins on our account, this is what counts. The young Costa brothers Martim and Francisco are now core part of our team, they will step by step take a crucial role for Portugal."

Gustavo Capdeville, goalkeeper Portugal: "Our first half was well, but after the break, Luxembourg managed to profit from our mistakes in attack and reduced the gap. But in the end, we took a clear victory and finally have to focus on North Macedonia in the next rounds."

Türkiye vs North Macedonia 27:36 (8:17)

With coach Kiril Lazarov now only in this capacity, having stopped his playing career, North Macedonia are looking like a modern team, inspired by the superb career of their coach. They have a dynamic attack, which can thoroughly dominate on fast breaks and a strong defence, which can stop their opponents. In fact, North Macedonia took an early advantage against Türkiye and never looked back, scoring 36 goals, only eight goals shy of their record, set against Belgium in January 2005. Filip Taleski and Dejan Manaskov combined for 12 goals, as North Macedonia just went closer to their eighth consecutive appearance at the EHF EURO.