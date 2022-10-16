Bietigheim power to impressive victory over Krim

German side SG BBM Bietigheim are in the middle of their best-ever run in the EHF Champions League Women, taking their record to five unbeaten games in a row, after their 30:23 win against Krim Mercator Ljubljana, which consolidates their position at the top of group A.

GROUP A

SG BBM Bietigheim vs Krim Mercator Ljubljana 30:23 (15:14)

with their fourth win in five matches in group A, Bietigheim extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to 63 matches, dating back to March 2021

with their fourth win this season, the German side also tied their best performance in an EHF Champions League season. They also recorded four wins in their debut season in 2017/18

an 8:2 Bietigheim run between the 29th and 40th minutes was the decisive point in the match, as Krim’s attack totally collapsed

Krim right wing Jovanka Radicevic edged closer to the lead in the all-time top goalscorer standings, scoring two times, as she now needs only seven goals to leapfrog Anita Görbicz

right back Julia Maidhof, Bietigheim’s top scorer this season, improved her overall tally in the competition to 26 goals after scoring six times

WATCH: It's been a match for lovers of beautifully worked attacks! @sgbbm hold a narrow lead thanks to goals like this! 😍



Xenia Smits with a hammer into the top corner! 🔨 #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/Kgvik0xkf1 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) October 16, 2022

Bietigheim innovate to find new ways to win

Bietigheim continue to surprise in the EHF Champions League Women, constantly finding new ways to win matches. Pushed into a corner by Krim Mercator Ljubljana in the first half, Bietigheim used a clever 6:1 run at the start of the second half to cement their win.

It helped the German champions, who still display the best attack in the competition, maintain their lead in group A. Not only have they made their best start to an EHF Champions League season with their fourth victory in five games, but they have also tied their record for most wins in a season.

On the other hand, Krim disappointed once again, suffering their fourth loss in five matches, and they are scrambling to fix their issues and secure a place in the play-offs.