CSM sweat for win against Dortmund

Adi Vasile, CSM coach: "We knew we had to be on our top level. We had some physical fatigue but we knew we had to be on top level. It was a very good performance from both teams. I would like to thank our fans because this is only the second game with fans in the Polivalenta and the atmosphere was amazing."

Samara Da Silva, CSM left back: "It was a very hard week for us with lots of travel and we came today with the focus and the goal to take the two points. It was difficult for us in Brest but the game today we knew we had to win. Every time they came close to us we knew we had to fight even more and in the end we managed to win."

Andre Fuhr, Dortmund coach: "I liked the way CSM played. For us it was a great success of being a hard team to beat. I believe we could have taken one point but in the end they played better. We go home satisfied with the game as we have a young team. We really liked the atmosphere in the hall.

Yara Ten Holte, Dortmund goalkeeper: "We had some problems in attack, then we got better and they came back again, CSM has great players. I am very proud of my team because we have fought well. I would like to congratulate CSM for the win but I am happy with my team as we are a young team."