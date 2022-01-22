Bietigheim stroll to third win in a row

Bietigheim got off to a slow start, but shut down the goal for a stint of 19 minutes to take their third win in a row in group B of the EHF European League Women, 29:19, against MKS Zaglebie Lubin.



GROUP B

SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) vs MKS Zaglebie Lubin (POL) 29:19 (16:9)

buoyed by one of their largest-ever wins in history in European competitions, Bietigheim looked to take their third win in a row, but had a false start against Lubin, who took an early 9:6 lead

the German side scored 11 consecutive goals preventing their opponents to score for exactly 19 minutes

Dutch back Inger Smits had her best outing in an European competition since scoring 11 goals for BV Borussia 09 Dortmund in the DELO EHF Champions League match against Brest in February 2021

that 11:0 run was impossible to come back from for the Polish side, whose confidence was so rocked that they could only score 10 goals in the second half

Lubin’s third loss in a row makes the quarter-finals berth a mountain to climb for the Polish side, now six points behind leaders Bietigheim

German powerhouse stay unbeaten once again



Bietigheim, who now won all their 20 games played this season, confirmed their credentials once again by mounting a 19-minute stint where they shut Lubin off. The best attack in the competition, with an average of 31.6 scored goals per game, showed that they are also tough in defence and ready to go all the way to the EHF Finals Women come May.