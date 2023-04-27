Czech legend Martin Galia waves goodbye

The ever-present force of the Czech national team will have his final word on the court as a national team player: Martin Galia will play his final match on Sunday and then continue in his role as goalkeeper coach.

Galia will enter the court on 30 April at 17:00 CEST (live on EHFTV) wearing the Czech national colours for the 219th and the last time. His initial idea was to retire at the Men’s EHF EURO 2020 in Bratislava, but an injury prevented him from doing so.

“I got injured and went there as a goalkeeping specialist. When I got back into shape after the injury and was catching up, I was looking for a suitable date to say goodbye to the national team on the court,” Galia said.

Sunday’s match against Israel takes place in Frýdek-Místek, a village only 30 kilometres away from his hometown club Karviná, where he is still playing.

“It is going to be very special. I have been able to prepare for 218 national team games; you can't prepare for the 219th and this situation,” the goalkeeper says.

“I don’t know what to expect from it. Anyway, I am definitely looking forward to Frýdek-Místek; it will be great and I hope that together with the fans we will enjoy the match to the maximum.”

WATCH: Martin Galia is cleaning up at the start of the second half and making all the difference for Czech Republic! #ehfeuro2022 pic.twitter.com/2BxUUYbGlI — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) May 2, 2021

Ranked second in group 3 with six points from four games, just like leaders Iceland, Czech Republic are strong favourites to qualify for the final tournament in Germany next January.

And while many Czech fans might have hoped to see Galia giving it one more go at the EHF EURO 2024, he has made up his mind and will say farewell to the national team in his home country on Sunday.

“I haven't thought about postponing it at all. I think that the national team is not for merit, but really for the best players. Another reason is that I always wanted to finish in Czech Republic, in front of my own fans. I will have all my family, all my friends and my teammates at the game. And the fans who have been with me my whole career,” said Galia, adding he is “just sad my parents can’t be at this game anymore. But I know they will be looking down on me and I am sure they would be proud of me.”

Will the experienced goalkeeper have any specific preparation for his final game?

“I will try to make sure that Sunday is just like any other game. Of course, there will be some thoughts in my head, but in the match, I want to concentrate as much as possible on giving my last good performance for the national team. And then it is goodbye,” he said.