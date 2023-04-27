Quarter-finals start with four fiery clashes
Eight teams start their chase for the four spots at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023 in Budapest as the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23 quarter-finals throw off on Saturday and Sunday with the first-leg matches.
In the Match of the Week on Saturday, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host one of the leading teams from the group phase, Metz Handball. Fellow Hungarian side Györi Audi ETO KC travel to Odense Håndbold for a repeat of their 2018/19 quarter-final, when when Györ won both matches.
Sunday is reserved for two Romanian-Scandinavian clashes: CS Rapid Bucuresti host titleholders Vipers Kristiansand, while CSM Bucuresti aim to avenge last season’s loss against Team Esbjerg in the same phase of the competition.
QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG
MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)
Saturday 29 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Metz earned a direct quarter-final spot after finishing top of Group B with 25 points; FTC eliminated WHC Buducnost BEMAX in the play-offs
- the match will mark FTC's 11th quarter-final appearance in their 23rd EHF Champions League Women season
- the French powerhouse are on a nine-game winning streak – their last defeat was in October 2022 against Team Esbjerg
- Bruna de Paula is Metz’s top scorer in the competition with 77 goals; Katrin Klujber is the third-best scorer of the competition, netting100 times and assisting 50 times for FTC
- this will be the 11th time these two sides meet - five wins are on the Hungarian side, Metz won on four occasions and there was one draw
- FTC won the Hungarian cup last weekend by beating Györ 28:27 in the final; Metz beat Celles-sur-Belles 40:20 to wrap up 25th French league title
I am glad that after a break of a few years, we can fight for the EHF FINAL4 again; this is a big goal for me, the team and the club as well. I am confident that last week’s performance and the Hungarian cup title give us confidence for this big battle.
Odense Håndbold (DEN) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN)
Saturday 29 April, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- the Danish side are back in the quarter-finals since their debut in the 2018/19 season, when they lost 62:49 on aggregate against the same opponents, Györ
- Odense have not beaten Györ in six previous meetings, though they earned a draw once – 32:32 in the 2020/2021 season
- Odense eliminated Storhamar Håndball Elite in the play-offs; Györ secured a direct spot in the quarter-finals after finishing second in group B
- conceding 24.78 goals per match, Györ have the best defence in the competition
- Odense is likely without top scorer Mie Højlund, who suffers from back problems
- Györ lost the Hungarian cup final against FTC last weekend; Odense Nykøbing 39:31 in the play-offs of the Danish league
For me, it is totally crazy to be in the EHF Champions League quarter-final. It is an experience that few will be a part of. Me and the team will do everything possible to stand, after the game, with a positive – and hopefully victorious feeling. I think one of the key points will be the defence, as always.
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
Sunday 30 April, 14:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Rapid are one of the four sides which are still unbeaten at home this season: a draw, followed by seven wins
- the reigning champions have the best attack of the competition, scoring 32.5 goals per game
- Vipers left back Markéta Jeřábková boast a 96-goal tally, the fourth-best in the competition
- Rapid’s goalkeeper, Ivana Kapitanovic, has the largest number of penalty saves: 13 out of 34 this season; no other goalkeeper has more saves per game than Vipers’ Kristine Lunde: 12.1
- the Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest was sold out in less than one hour for this match
- Vipers are aiming to secure their third consecutive berth for the EHF FINAL4, having won the previous two titles; they did not lost a quarter-final match in the last two seasons
Vipers have some of the absolute best players in handball who single-handedly can win games. But we have quality, we know our quality, and if we can play up to our best level, we can beat everybody here.
Team Esbjerg (DEN) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU)
Sunday 30 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV
- last season, the two sides also collided in the quarter-finals, with Esbjerg taking a narrow 53:52 aggregate win
- Esbjerg have won seven home games and lost one – against Györ
- the top two scorers of this season meet in this tie: Esbjerg’s Henny Reistad (121 goals) and CSM’s Cristina Neagu (105)
- Esbjerg have the second-best attack of the competition so far, with an average of 31.8 scored goals per game; CSM’s attack is averaging 31.3 goals per game
- only one team, Metz Handball, has conceded fewer losses in away games this season than CSM, who had five wins in seven away games
photos © 2023 Terje Refsnes; sabin@fastmedia.ro; Szilvia Micheller