Quarter-finals start with four fiery clashes

In the Match of the Week on Saturday, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria host one of the leading teams from the group phase, Metz Handball. Fellow Hungarian side Györi Audi ETO KC travel to Odense Håndbold for a repeat of their 2018/19 quarter-final, when when Györ won both matches.

Sunday is reserved for two Romanian-Scandinavian clashes: CS Rapid Bucuresti host titleholders Vipers Kristiansand, while CSM Bucuresti aim to avenge last season’s loss against Team Esbjerg in the same phase of the competition.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

MOTW: FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

Saturday 29 April, 16:00 CEST, live on EHFTV