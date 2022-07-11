Czech Republic earn gold again in Varna

Czech Republic simply too strong

Four years ago, Czech Republic secured a 27:17 win against Austria in the final of the M20 EHF Championship 2018. While the development has been constant for the Czech Republic, they still failed to qualify for the M20 EHF EURO this year but came back roaring once again at the M20 EHF Championship, where they won against Finland, Latvia, Bulgaria and the Netherlands before the final against Austria.

Conceding the lowest number of goals per game and scoring the most in last week’s tournament in Varna, Bulgaria, there was no question about Czech Republic’s credentials, especially as they displayed great depth and a superb collective game.

On the other hand, Austria fell short once again exactly at the final, after riding a five-game winning streak, including a 34:28 win against Finland in the semi-final. The Netherlands, who lost two games – against the finalists – finished third, as they are continuously trying to develop their future.

Georgia’s Nikoloz Kalandadze, the top scorer of the tournament, with 76 goals, boasting some superb skills for his team. He scored at least 11 goals in five of the six matches he played, with outstanding displays against Austria (18 goals) and Slovakia (15).

Men’s 20 EHF Championship 2022 – event 1

Final standings:

Gold – Czech Republic

Silver – Austria

Bronze – Netherlands

4th – Finland

All-star Team awards:

Goalkeeper – Evan de Lange (NED)

Left wing – Benedikt Rudischer (AUT)

Left back – Lukas Morkovsky (CZE)

Centre back – Thomas Houtepen (NED)

Line player – Simeonov Bozhidar (BUL)

Right back – Jakub Rumian (CZE)

Right wing – Franko Lastro (AUT)

Best defender – Matej Havran (CZE)

Top scorer – Nikoloz Kalandadze (GEO), 76 goals

MVP – Nikoloz Kalandadze (GEO)