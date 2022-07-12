Summer blog: M20 EHF EURO 2022 set for main round
The Summer Blog on eurohandball.com guides you through all the action at the various Younger Age Category (YAC) and beach handball events taking place this summer.
- Summer blog for Tuesday 12 July 2022
- YAC: eight matches are scheduled at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal
- the main round and the intermediate round will get underway on Tuesday
- hosts Portugal face Denmark in the main round at 20:30 CEST
- all matches at the M20 EHF EURO 2022 are live on EHFTV.com
Tuesday 12 July 2022
10:00
Good morning and welcome back to the summer blog. After a rest day on Monday, the main round truly begins at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal today.
Of course, with points carried forward from matches in the preliminary round between the teams that qualified for the main round, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden and Serbia start the main round in a stronger position than Spain, Hungary, France and Germany.
If you haven't looked at Tuesday's schedule at the M20 EHF EURO 2022, check it out below.
Tuesday's schedule (all times CEST)
Intermediate round
Group I1
Norway vs Faroe Islands (13:00)
Poland vs Slovenia (15:30)
Group I2
Montenegro vs Iceland (13:00)
Croatia vs Italy (15:30)
Main round
Group M1
Spain vs Hungary (18:00)
Portugal vs Denmark (20:30)
Group M2
France vs Germany (18:00)
Sweden vs Serbia (20:30)