Tuesday 12 July 2022

10:00

Good morning and welcome back to the summer blog. After a rest day on Monday, the main round truly begins at the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal today.

Of course, with points carried forward from matches in the preliminary round between the teams that qualified for the main round, Portugal, Denmark, Sweden and Serbia start the main round in a stronger position than Spain, Hungary, France and Germany.

If you haven't looked at Tuesday's schedule at the M20 EHF EURO 2022, check it out below.

Tuesday's schedule (all times CEST)

Intermediate round

Group I1

Norway vs Faroe Islands (13:00)

Poland vs Slovenia (15:30)



Group I2

Montenegro vs Iceland (13:00)

Croatia vs Italy (15:30)

Main round

Group M1

Spain vs Hungary (18:00)

Portugal vs Denmark (20:30)

Group M2

France vs Germany (18:00)

Sweden vs Serbia (20:30)