Dale ensures Norway maintain perfect record

Montenegro and Norway had both won their previous matches in the Women's EHF EURO Cup 2022, but after the first meeting between the two top sides in Podgorica, only the reigning EHF EURO champions Norway still have a perfect record.

In the first 30 minutes and the last 15 minutes, the hosts were on an equal footing, but a strong period for Norway in between was the key for their 32:27 victory.

WOMEN'S EHF EURO CUP 2022

Montenegro vs Norway 27:32 (15:16)

the first half was almost equal, but Norway held a two-goal lead on two occasions (8:10 and 9:11) and were ahead by one goal at half-time

after the break, Norway pulled ahead decisively with a 6:0 run from 21:19 to 27:19, as Montenegro did not score for 10 minutes

Norway relied on their strong defence in this crucial period, though none of the goalkeepers had much impact on the match

Montenegro showed their spirit and morale in the last 15 minutes, reducing the deficit to 31:27 in the 58th minute, prompting Norway to call a timeout

Vilde Mortensen Ingstad scored the last goal of the match to confirm Norway's victory, but line player Kari Brattset Dale, who netted eight goals from eight shots, was the most impressive player for Norway

Jovanka Radicevic again unstoppable

Jovanka Radicevic is a Champions League winner, EHF EURO winner and silver medallist at the 2012 Olympic Games — and she has had a major impact on all of Montenegro's success and her clubs like Györi Audi ETO KC, Vardar and CSM Bucuresti.

Currently playing for Turkish champions Kastamonu, the 35-year-old right wing, who will transfer to Krim Mercator Ljubljana next season, proved her class again in the EHF Champions League as the fourth best scorer of the group phase, with 86 goals. Against Norway, Radicevic was the top scorer of the match, with nine goals from 11 attempts.