Spain produce brilliant comeback to beat Hungary

After producing a brilliant comeback to claim a somewhat fortunate 30:28 win against Hungary on Wednesday night, Spain top group 5 of the Women's EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers after round 3 as the only team with three victories from three matches.

The hosts were ahead for 57 minutes but the 2019 IHF Women's World Championship silver medallists scored the last three goals to take revenge for their 29:25 defeat against Hungary at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

GROUP 5

Hungary vs Spain 28:30 (16:13)

despite being without top players such as Carmen Martin and Alexandrina Barbosa, Spain kept their perfect record in group 5

the hosts relied on their strong defence and high efficiency in attack throughout the match and were in full control after the 10:6 start

thanks to nine goals from their top scorer Jennifer Gutiérrez, Spain reduced the gap goal by goal after trailing 24:19 in the 44th minute

Hungary lost their pace in the last 15 minutes but still were ahead until Spain took the lead three minutes before the end, 28:27

a treble strike from Alicia Fernandez, Maitana Echeverría and Ainhoa Hernández turned the match around to give Spain a 30:28 victory

Perfect mission for interim duo

Due to minor surgery, Spain coach Jose Ignacio Prades could not travel to Hungary; therefore U20 coach Isabel Cuadrado and Imanol Alvarez were the coaching duo responsible for Spain in Tatabanya.

The pair will continue their duties when the two teams meet on Saturday in the second match. After making a victorious start with Cuadrado and Alvarez in charge, Spain can take another huge step towards the Women's EHF EURO 2022 in round 4.