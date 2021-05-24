Danes claim individual awards

SC Magdeburg’s players knew exactly who to thank most when the final buzzer of the European League final sounded on Sunday night.

All of them ran towards and onto Jannick Green, cheering for and dancing with their goalkeeper as they celebrated winning the title.

Following the 28:25 win against Füchse Berlin, Green not only claimed the biggest trophy at club level in his career to date but also scooped the MVP award, presented by hummel, at the first EHF Finals in Mannheim. The numbers do not lie and with 17 saves and a saving percentage of 43, Green was definitely the hero in an outstanding SCM team, which ended their 14-year wait for an international trophy.

“Maybe the first half against Berlin was a perfect half. We defended brilliantly, Jannick saved so many shots and we could run our counter-attacks,” said Magdeburg’s coach Bennet Wiegert, who called Green’s performance in the final “simply outstanding”.

Füchse coach Jaron Siewert also knew the reason for his side’s defeat: “Magdeburg had their key player in the goal, who saved so many free shots. Green was the difference in the final.”

At the break, when Magdeburg were ahead 15:8, Green had saved 50 per cent of Füchse’s shots and when his team needed him most in crunch time, when Berlin reduced the gap to only two goals, Green was back.

A weekend of two halves

The EHF Finals had been a weekend of two halves for the Dane, who had played for Bjerringbro Silkeborg until 2014, before he moved to Magdeburg.

One save from 15 shots was his output in the semi-final against Wisla Plock (30:29) but his one save was in crunch time, when Green stopped a crucial Plock attack.

“I had two completely different games this weekend. On Saturday, I was not so good but my teammates helped me. It was better today but in the end it was an extremely good team performance,” Green humbly said.

In the end, he was happy with his MVP award but even happier with the new European League trophy.

“I am extremely proud of what we have achieved. It was a really hard game in the final but we did extremely well in the first half. Then we faced some difficulties after the break and Füchse put us under pressure. But we withstood this pressure and now I am extremely happy.”