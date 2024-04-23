Dare to Rise: á Skipagøtu's remarkable impact in focus
The Faroe Islands and Northern Germany may not seem too far apart when looking at the world map, but the small islands that Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu grew up in and the handball heartland in which he has made a name for himself are worlds away.
It has truly been a breakout year for the 21-year old, making him the perfect subject for episode three of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League documentary series, Dare to Rise, which is titled "Far from home" and premiers on Tuesday 23 February at 17:00 CET on the Home of Handball YouTube channel.