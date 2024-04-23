Dare to Rise: á Skipagøtu's remarkable impact in focus

The young centre signed for Kiel at the start of the season having had success in Sweden with IK Sävehof. He scored his first EHF Champions League goal in front of the Match of the Week cameras in round 1 and will surely pass the 50-goal mark during the quarter-finals.

But our story goes back much further, beginning in his native Faroe Islands. In the episode, created by Nicklas Vinde and Ed Knowles and featuring the stunning surroundings of the Faroe Islands, we hear from á Skipagøtu's parents on his upbringing and early involvement in handball, and from the man himself, who knew early on that he must leave the islands to pursue his dream of playing professional handball.

In Kiel, we hear from the Zebra's Croatian legend Domagoj Duvnjak, who shares insight on how the youngster dealt with the pressure of walking into the most successful club in German handball, and how he integrated into Filip Jicha's team.