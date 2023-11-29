GOG (DEN) vs FC Porto (POR) 35:27 (20:12)

Like in all matches on Wednesday, a goalkeeper stole the show also in Odense, where GOG’s Tobias Thulin had a night to remember with 22 saves and a percentage of almost 45%. After his side lost the last three matches including the unlucky 31:32 at Porto in the reverse fixture, GOG sent a strong signal on home ground. Thulin even outdistanced his strong counterpart, Diogo Marques, who saved 12 shots and prevented Porto from an even bigger defeat. The match was decided after only 11 minutes, when the hosts were ahead by eight goals (10:2). Porto did not have any means in attack and defence, while GOG’s regular top scorer could do any many strikes to their tallies: Emil Madsen (7 goals) and Aaron Mensing (8) are now equal on 54 goals in the overall top scorer list. GOG are on ten points now, while Porto’s distance on Plock are only two points now, but still ranking sixth.