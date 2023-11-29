DAY REVIEW: Double Danish dominance, goalkeepers shine
The penultimate round of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League in the year 2023 started with four more or less uneven matches. The Danish sides Aalborg (at Kolstad) and GOG (against Porto) took dominant wins. Zagreb shocked Szeged and Plock still can hope for a spot in the play-offs.
- For at least 24 hours, Aalborg are the new leaders of group A after a more than dominant 29:18 win at Kolstad
- After taking only one point from the previous three matches, Zagreb are back for a play-off ticket by snapping Szeged's four-game undefeated streak in an unexpectedly clear way
- Plock took their second victory of this season, again against Celje
- GOG ended their series of defeats, deciding the one-side match against Porto already at the break
- The goalkeepers of the four victors were the match winners in all pairings
GROUP A
HC Zagreb (CRO) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) 30:25 (17:12)
After letting a point or maybe even two slip from their hands in the reverse fixture at Szeged (26:27) HC Zagreb struck back in a spectacular way. Coached by Andrija Nikolic, who replaced Nenad Sostaric, the Croatian record champions did not leave a chance for Szeged almost from the start until the end. The base for the clear win was a 10:5 run midway in the first half leading to a 17:12 half-time lead. Another key was Matej Mandic and his top performance in Zagreb's goal (11 saves). Mandic even scored into the empty goal for the decisive nine-goal cushion (22:13) 12 minutes into the second half. Thanks to this victory, Zagreb reduced the gap to the visitors to only one point, now having eight on their account, which means an eight-point gap to bottom ranked side of Eurofarm Pelister.
Amazing performance from our side, amazing game overall. It could have finished with an even bigger margin, and I have to congratulate my players on their performance here tonight.
Zagreb were clearly looking like a better team out there. We've tried to change a few things at the half, but it didn't work. We were hoping for a better result in this one, it was a very good chance for us, but in the end we were not able to take advantage of it. We did not give up, which I feel like was the only good thing in this one from our side.
Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) 18:29 (9:14)
They beat PSG and Kiel on home ground, but Aalborg were definitely too strong for the Norwegian EHF Champions League debutants. One reason for the dominance of the Danish runners-up was the same as two weeks ago, when they outclassed Kiel: goalkeeper Niklas Landin. At the break, he had 43.8% saving efficiency and he ended up with impressive 42% and 11 saves. With Mikkel Hansen as cold as ice from the penalty line and Mads Hoxer with six goals from the back court, Aalborg were unstoppable. Conceding only nine goals before the break, Aalborg showed a gritty defence, and in the second half, they added goal by goal to their first double-digit lead (24:14) 13 minutes before the end. Kolstad remain on nine points and the fourth rank.
Aalborg destroyed us today. We did not seek the goal, and made naïve mistakes. A little bit disappointed, but we are still learning, Champions League is a new arena for us. So learning by doing. We lost against a great team.
It is a pleasure playing here in this fantastic arena. Of course, we are happy about the victory. We controlled the game, and it’s a key match for us, we have a lot of upcoming big matches.
GROUP B
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 25:30 (13:15)
Celje knew before that this match is maybe their last chance to remain in the play-off race – and the “brewers” fought like lions. Being only two points ahead of the hosts, Plock had the same aim and were constantly ahead after taking the lead at 7:6. Two Croats were the reason for the second victory against Celje: top scorer Tin Lucin, who netted eight times, and goalkeeper veteran Mirko Alilovic, who saved 12 shots. When Plock's left wing Przemyslaw Krajewski scored for 23:18 and Celje’s Stefan Zabic received a red card, the deal seemed to be sealed. The hosts made one last push, but even an overall of eight goals of Mitja Janc were not enough to earn the first points.
We have a really young team and today the pressure was to much for them. We didn't play a good match. In the end of the match, we came close but chose wrong decisions and end our attacks way to early.
I'm very happy with the result. We won in this historic hall. We knew it will be difficult but we played a really good match. Mirko (Alilovic) also had some big saves in the end for us. This is a huge win for us, we are alive.
GOG (DEN) vs FC Porto (POR) 35:27 (20:12)
Like in all matches on Wednesday, a goalkeeper stole the show also in Odense, where GOG’s Tobias Thulin had a night to remember with 22 saves and a percentage of almost 45%. After his side lost the last three matches including the unlucky 31:32 at Porto in the reverse fixture, GOG sent a strong signal on home ground. Thulin even outdistanced his strong counterpart, Diogo Marques, who saved 12 shots and prevented Porto from an even bigger defeat. The match was decided after only 11 minutes, when the hosts were ahead by eight goals (10:2). Porto did not have any means in attack and defence, while GOG’s regular top scorer could do any many strikes to their tallies: Emil Madsen (7 goals) and Aaron Mensing (8) are now equal on 54 goals in the overall top scorer list. GOG are on ten points now, while Porto’s distance on Plock are only two points now, but still ranking sixth.
It is always easy to win a handball match when you have a good defence and a goalkeeper. We are satisfied with the match.
If we could erase the first half I would be happy. Their goalkeeper was amazing today. It was harder to come back, but I think it was a good response from us in the second half.
Photos: Ida/Titt Melhuus (Kolstad), Slavko Kolar (Celje), Cropix (Zagreb), Lau Nielsen - @hsnlau (GOG)