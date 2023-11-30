Remili: “We have the greatest vibe in Veszprém”

Perennial contenders in the EHF Champions League, Telekom Veszprém HC have made the EHF FINAL4 six times in the past 10 seasons – but aways faltered, three times at the very last hurdle: in the final.

Nevertheless, the Hungarian powerhouse has relentlessly pursued their big ambition and always assembled a strong squad, trying to position themselves in the best possible way to secure the coveted trophy.

One of the moves made by Veszprém was to sign right back Nedim Remili last February, with the French stalwart slotting in immediately in the Hungarian side. It showed both a statement of intent, but also improved on that position, as Remili had a huge hand in creating a good start for Veszprém this season.

Remili is the team’s top scorer with 40 goals so far, six more than another French player brought over in 2023, line player Ludovic Fabregas. The two France national team stars have been superb for the Hungarian champions this season.

In fact, this season, Veszprém have registered their best start in the European premium competition since 2014/15, when they made their second appearance in the EHF FINAL4, losing the final 28:23 against Barça.

The fate has it that Barça are Veszprém’s next opponent in the Match of the Week of round 9 on Thursday at 18:45 CET (live on EHFTV), a clash which could create a path for the Hungarian side to deliver a quarter-final berth and win group B, which would improve the chances for a return to Cologne.

“We have a new vibe here, we have talked about this and we are nurturing this, to be honest. Even the guys who have been here for a lot of time, like Gasper Marguc or Andreas Nilsson, say that the atmosphere in the team is great right now. And, of course, this helps us, because we are not only playing for ourselves, we are playing also for the fans, these amazing fans that keep up with us every match,” says Remili.