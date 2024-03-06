DAY REVIEW: Kiel win the group, PSG secure the third place

The battle for the top spot between Kiel and Aalborg was settled early with THW's dominant victory against HC Zagreb in the final round of the group phase. The contest for third place in Group A remained a three-way duel until the final minutes of the last round.

Ultimately, Paris Saint-Germain retained the third position behind Aalborg by defeating Szeged at home. Kielce put up a fierce fight at Aalborg but ultimately they settling for one point and the fourth place ahead of Zagreb and Szeged.