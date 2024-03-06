VP

DAY REVIEW: Kiel win the group, PSG secure the third place

EHF
06 March 2024, 22:45

The battle for the top spot between Kiel and Aalborg was settled early with THW's dominant victory against HC Zagreb in the final round of the group phase. The contest for third place in Group A remained a three-way duel until the final minutes of the last round.

Ultimately, Paris Saint-Germain retained the third position behind Aalborg by defeating Szeged at home. Kielce put up a fierce fight at Aalborg but ultimately they settling for one point and the fourth place ahead of Zagreb and Szeged.

  • For the first time since the 2019/20 season, THW Kiel became group winners – after an easy last match against Zagreb.
  • Paris took some time to break Szeged’s resolve, but ultimately secured the third spot thanks to Kamil Syprzak's 10 goals.
  • Despite a lengthy list of injured players, Kielce fought hard for victory at Aalborg and ultimately earned a well-deserved draw.
  • Mads Hoxer's 12 goals paved the way for Aalborg's impressive comeback.
  • Kolstad bid farewell to the international stage in style, while Eurofarm Pelister failed to secure a single point in 14 group matches.

 

GROUP A

Kolstad Handball (NOR) vs HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) 34:23 (17:13)

Kolstad concluded their maiden Machineseeker EHF Champions League season as they began it – with a victory against Eurofarm Pelister. Both teams bid farewell to the international stage, with the Macedonian side failing to earn any points in 14 group matches, while the Norwegian champions finished their debut season in the top-flight competition ranked seventh with 11 points. Even with 11 goals from Uros Borzas, the visitors couldn't improve their result, while Simon Lysde netted the same number of goals for the victors.

Pelister gave us a good fight. We had seen a lot of videos, but they were useless since Pelister came with a different team. Still we are proud of our fight, we made an entertaining game and thank you to the spectators that came for this last game, it was perfect.
Adrian Aalberg
Left wing, Kolstad Handball
20240306 Kolstad Hceurofarmpelister 46
I am proud of our young team today, we had a lot of young Macedonians on the field today, hopefully they will be part of our national team in the future. Handball is the number one sport in Macedonia, and we will keep on to work for a better team both in our team and the national team. We had prepared for a lot of different situations, but Kolstad played better than we saw on the videos.
Branislav Angelovski
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister

THW Kiel (GER) vs HC Zagreb (CRO) 33:22 (17:15)

After securing a 30:23 win in the reverse fixture at Zagreb in round 1, THW Kiel achieved their biggest win of the season at home, ending any doubts about which team would finish on top in style. Their tenth win was never in doubt; although Zagreb briefly showed their recent form at the end of the first half, having beaten Paris, Kolstad, and Szeged in recent weeks.

Kiel turned a 0:2 deficit into a 10:3 lead, only for Zagreb to respond with an 8:2 run before the hosts regained full control. Particularly after the break, when Zagreb went 12 minutes without scoring. By this point, with a 24:15 lead, Kiel secured the top spot. Niclas Ekberg, who netted nine times, reaching 80 goals for the season, and Nikola Bilyk (seven goals) were particularly outstanding, while goalkeeper Tomas Mrkva saved exactly one-third of all Zagreb shots.

We are very happy and proud to have finished first in this tough group. A big thank you also goes to the spectators today, the atmosphere was fantastic once again. I'm particularly pleased for my young colleague Magnus Bierfreund, who played the last few minutes and made two really great saves.
Tomas Mrkva
Goalkeeper, THW Kiel
We knew that THW Kiel had a great team and that they could play excellent handball. We travelled to Kiel today without four key players, which made the task even more difficult for us. We came up with something new for Kiel in training. That worked very well in the first half, but not so well in the second half.
Andrija Nikolic
Head coach, HC Zagreb

Paris Saint-Germain Handball (FRA) vs OTP Bank - Pick Szeged (HUN) 37:33 (15:14)

Aware that the third rank was within reach after Zagreb’s defeat at Kiel,  Szeged began with full motivation and focus, quickly extending their lead to four goals (12:8). However, it took Paris only nine minutes before half-time to shift the momentum with a 7:2 run. The score was tied at 15:15, but then the hosts surged ahead, propelled by the goals of their top scorer, Kamil Syprzak, who added 10 goals to his season tally, bringing it to 85. Another 4:0 run, resulting in 28:20, sealed the deal with still 13 minutes to play. Despite Miguel Martins and Imanol Garciandia each netting nine times for Szeged, it was not enough as the visitors finished in sixth place. 

We can be happy to be third, particularly after the last two games we made. We started the game as we started this last two matches but then we achieved to play our game and system. Szeged have good players, it was difficult.
Luc Steins
Centre back, Paris Saint-Germain Handball
Everything was possible during most of the match. We had the advantage, but Paris changed defence in 5-1 and we don’t achieve to play against. We missed easy goals and we have problems on the line player position.
Krisztián Karpati
Head coach, OTP Bank - Pick Szeged

Aalborg Handbold (DEN) vs Industria Kielce (POL) 35:35 (15:18)

Both Aalborg and Kielce knew their fate before throw-off, with the hosts unable to overtake Kiel and the visitors needing a win to stay in contention for third place. Even a victory would not have been enough for Kielce. Both sides were missing key players for various reasons: Mikkel Hansen and Niklas Landin were absent for the hosts, while Kielce had to replace Andreas Wolff, Szymon Sicko, as well as both line players, Nicolas Tournat and Artsem Karalek, along with Tomasz Gebala — arriving with only 11 court players in Denmark. Despite this, from the 10:9 mark in the 18th minute, the visitors maintained a constant lead, with their largest advantage being five goals early in the second half. However, Kielce's lead began to dwindle, particularly after their top scorer, Dylan Nahi, received a red card in the 51st minute. Mads Hoxer's exceptional performance saw him score four of his 12 goals between the 55th and 58th minutes, leveling the score twice and giving Aalborg their first lead since 6:5, reaching 34:33. With the last attack at 35:35, Thomas Arnoldsen's direct free throw was saved by Kielce’s goalkeeper, Sandro Mestric.

We played a fantastic handball game in an extremely good atmosphere in our arena. Of course, we are happy about the point. In the end we kept fighting and we are happy about the second place in the group and that we are ready for the quarter final.
Stefan Madsen
Head coach, Aalborg Handbold
Today was a very special game for us to show that we can play good against as good a team as Aalborg. Of course they were without key players but it was special for our young players to have the opportunity to have this experience.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce

Wednesday's action in round 14

Photo: Sascha Klahn (TH Kiel), Joachim Azouze, Laurene Valroff (Both PSG), Ida and Tiit Melhuus (Kolstad), Henrik Hansen (Aalborg)

