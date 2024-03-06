Video reviews becoming more frequent at EHF EURO, analysis finds

The analysis, carried out by the EHF Officiating Unit and authored by George Bebetsos, Diogo Goncalves and Joao Capela, found that there was at least one VR review in 41 of the 65 matches played at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 in Germany last month.

The frequency of VR reviews decreased from the preliminary round through to the final weekend, and there were no VR reviews in either of the two medal matches.

During the preliminary round, there were 32 VR reviews in 24 matches (36 matches in total), meaning that two-thirds of the preliminary round games had at least one VR review. In the main round, there were 19 VR reviews in 14 matches (24 matches in total), or 58 per cent of games.

The final weekend saw six VR reviews in three games – the 5/6 placement match and the two semi-finals.

Overall, 63 per cent of games had at least one VR intervention. Only two games, both in the preliminary round, had three VR reviews and 12 games had two VR reviews (three in the final weekend, five in the main round, and four in the preliminary round).

The majority (37) of VR reviews were used to check a penalisation; 18 were used to check whether a goal had been scored; and two checked the time end. Penalisation incidents decreased in frequency during the tournament – penalisation checks represented 72 per cent of VR reviews in the preliminary round, 63 per cent of reviews in the main round, and only 33 per cent of reviews in the finals.

Only 14 per cent of penalisation incidents ended with no penalisation. The majority (65 per cent) resulted in a two-minute suspension, and the remainder saw a red card. In total, eight red cards were given following VR reviews, with seven handed out in the preliminary round, only one in the main round, and none in the final weekend.

The authors suggested that the decrease in penalisation incidents between the preliminary and main rounds could be attributed to the clarity of images checked and “indisputable interpretations”.