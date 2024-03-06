Video reviews becoming more frequent at EHF EURO, analysis finds

Of the 18 goal/no-goal incidents, two-thirds (12) of VR reviews resulted in the goal being awarded. Meanwhile, the result of the two ‘end-time’ incidents was evenly split, with one review resulting in a no-goal decision, and one resulting in a free throw.
The analysis found that VR reviews were used an average of 0.88 times per match at the EHF EURO 2024. That represents an increase from previous years. In 2018, VR reviews were used just 0.43 times a match, rising to 0.51 times a match in 2020. VR reviews were used 0.85 times a match at the EHF EURO 2022.
The authors said the increase in reviews could be attributed to the increasing number of situations in which referees are allowed to check.
In total, there have been 165 VR reviews in the last four editions of the Men’s EHF EURO, and 62.4 per cent were for penalisation incidents. There were no reviews related to team timeout buzzer misuses in 2024, suggesting that team officials have become more familiar with the regulations.
A comparison of the amount of time spent on a VR review between the EHF EURO 2022 and 2024 showed that the time used has dropped, from one minute and 40 seconds on average in 2022 to 1:25 this year. Previous data on the length of time spent on reviews was not available.
The analysis said this short amount of time means that VR reviews “hardly affect the game” in elite handball, although it suggested further monitoring.
Well over a quarter (28.5 per cent) of incidents are checked by goal-line cameras, emphasising their importance generally and particularly when it comes to checking a goal/no-goal incident.
The data comparison of the previous EHF EUROs as well as of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 was conducted to identify patterns, trends as well as strengths and weaknesses of the VR system with the aims of making informed decisions about the further development and implementation of VR technology in EHF competitions.
The authors concluded that the introduction of video replay assistants (VRAs) had resulted in a reduction in VR review time while maintaining quality. They added: “The training and education of VROs [video replay operators], referees, and VRAs can be further improved by providing more practical training.”