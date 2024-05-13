MVP De Arruda: “This award is not only for me but the whole team”

Storhamar Handball Elite came back to European competition in the 2018/19 season after an eight-year hiatus and have since made significant progress each season. Playing the EHF Finals Women is just reward for the job they have been doing since head coach Kenneth Gabrielsen took over the team in 2020 and now they have a cherry on top - the EHF Finals Women trophy.

The Norwegian side had to fight for their spot in the EHF European League Women through qualification round 3, but their fierce spirit pushed them through the season and they came to Graz with only one defeat to their name, which would remain their only defeat of the season.

In the semi-final against Neptunes Nantes, they were trailing for 50 minutes. In the pivotal moments of the match, they stepped up their game and in quick succession, came from 25:27 to the final 28:27. Once again for Storhamar centre back Anniken Obaidli was instrumental with her nine goals. She produced the same in the final to bring her tally to 68 (since the start of the group phase), worthy of the top-scorer award.

“This award means a lot. It was so fun to play in this competition and I enjoyed every moment spent on the court. Just to stand here, it is amazing. But I will never take the credit. It was the team who played good with me,” says Obaidli after celebrating the title with her teammates and fans that came travelled to Graz.

Anniken is the middle sister of the Obaidli famil; in the 2020/21 season, Mona, Sherin and Anniken played the EHF European League Women together with Molde Elite. Now that she is coming home with the trophy, Anniken reveals her sisters have a big influence on her.

“Sisters will be proud. I always talk to them before every game and they wish me all the best. I know they are watching and I was also thinking about them during the game. When I get really nervous on the court or if it's hard, I just think about them,” says Anniken, with a smile on her face.