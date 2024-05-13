Elfinalsw24

MVP De Arruda: "This award is not only for me but the whole team"

13 May 2024

The fourth edition of the EHF Finals Women wrapped up in Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz with Storhamar Handball Elite crowned as the new champion. The debutants of the competition claimed the throne after two well-fought games in Graz and wrote a new chapter in the club's history. Their centre back Anniken Obaidli became the competition's top scorer, while CS Gloria 2018 BN's goalkeeper Renata De Arruda was named MVP.

Gloria were seeded directly to the group phase and have put on outstanding performances in Europe's second-tier. In only their second European season, after reaching the quarter-finals in the old EHF Cup in 2019/20, the Romanian side put together a great streak of eight wins, one draw and only one defeat that came at the end of the road.

The Brazilian goalkeeper had a huge role in the success this season. De Arruda closed the season with 139 saves in 10 games played with an astonishing 40.52 per cent save efficiency. 24 of those saves she showcased in Graz.

“It is crazy. My feelings right now are complex and I can't describe them. This award is not only for me but for the whole team.”

“I was surprised to hear I was the MVP. To get the award as a goalkeeper is a hard thing to do. I am proud of everyone, we have done this together. I had a feeling we did everything we could in the final to win it but it was not enough. It still feels good to go home when you know you gave 100 per cent,” explained De Arruda after the final game.

“We made history for the club, it is crazy. We already did that in the semi-finals with a big win against Dunarea Braila and this medal is an additional award. To be part of the final tournament is a big deal. Of course, we wanted more,” said the goalkeeper.

De Arruda is the second Brazilian to receive the MVP award at the EHF Finals Women after Bruna De Paula did the same in 2020/21 with Neptunes Nantes. Playing the final tournament and being there for her teammates gives De Arruda the additional motivation to be even better in seasons to come.

“I am having a good season and I am happy my work has been recognised. It is also a good motivation for the future to just keep going. I want to help my team to come back here again next season.”

Storhamar Handball Elite came back to European competition in the 2018/19 season after an eight-year hiatus and have since made significant progress each season. Playing the EHF Finals Women is just reward for the job they have been doing since head coach Kenneth Gabrielsen took over the team in 2020 and now they have a cherry on top - the EHF Finals Women trophy.

The Norwegian side had to fight for their spot in the EHF European League Women through qualification round 3, but their fierce spirit pushed them through the season and they came to Graz with only one defeat to their name, which would remain their only defeat of the season.

In the semi-final against Neptunes Nantes, they were trailing for 50 minutes. In the pivotal moments of the match, they stepped up their game and in quick succession, came from 25:27 to the final 28:27. Once again for Storhamar centre back Anniken Obaidli was instrumental with her nine goals. She produced the same in the final to bring her tally to 68 (since the start of the group phase), worthy of the top-scorer award.

“This award means a lot. It was so fun to play in this competition and I enjoyed every moment spent on the court. Just to stand here, it is amazing. But I will never take the credit. It was the team who played good with me,” says Obaidli after celebrating the title with her teammates and fans that came travelled to Graz.

Anniken is the middle sister of the Obaidli famil; in the 2020/21 season, Mona, Sherin and Anniken played the EHF European League Women together with Molde Elite. Now that she is coming home with the trophy, Anniken reveals her sisters have a big influence on her.

“Sisters will be proud. I always talk to them before every game and they wish me all the best. I know they are watching and I was also thinking about them during the game. When I get really nervous on the court or if it's hard, I just think about them,” says Anniken, with a smile on her face.

This is the first trophy for Storhamar and it will always have a special place in their heart. According to Obaidli, this trophy is for everyone in and around the club.

“This title is very important for us. This is the biggest thing the club has ever done. It is important to show what we were fighting for, for so long. And what came after, all the hard work from everyone in the club. I have so many emotions right now.”

“I am proud of the team. Our first goal was to come here to the Finals and now we are standing as winners. We have fought so hard to have this feeling and we did it together. We have a lot of good energy in our group. We did not have any expectations. We were like, we are going to enter the court and give our best no matter how everything turns out. And it turned out magical,” concluded Obaidli.

Photos © Anze Malovrh / kolektiff

