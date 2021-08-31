Day tickets for preliminary round, main round and final round matches at Men’s EHF EURO 2022 taking place in Hungary go on sale to handball fans at 12:00 CEST on Wednesday, 1 September.

With just over four months until throw-off of the tournament hosted by Hungary and Slovakia on 13 January, tickets for all games inside the Hungarian venues of Budapest, Debrecen and Szeged will be available to purchase at tickets.eurohandball.com.

Who is playing where in Hungary?

Three of the preliminary round groups will be played in Hungarian cities. In group A, Slovenia, Denmark, North Macedonia and Montenegro go head-to-head inside the Főnix Hall in Debrecen, while hosts Hungary join Portugal, Iceland and the Netherlands in group B where matches will be held in the new 20,000-seater New Budapest Arena.

Another new arena, on the banks of the river Tisza in Szeged, will host matches in group C where Croatia, Serbia, France and Ukraine battle to win a place in the main round.

Budapest will then host main round group I matches and semi-finals and final matches. Click here for the full schedule.

EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said: “The release of the day tickets for the arenas in Hungary represents a significant landmark as we count down towards the beginning of our flagship national team event.”

Gabriella Horváth, Secretary General of the Hungarian Handball Federation, said: “With the start of day ticket sales, we have reached another milestone. We are working hard in the background to make the fans coming to Hungary feel good during the EHF EURO 2022.

“In addition to the newly built arenas in Budapest and Szeged, as well as the renewable hall in Debrecen, the world-class teams are guaranteed the best facilities.”

On 7 September, day tickets will go on sale for the matches taking place in Slovakia. Further details will be announced next week, along with further information regarding hospitality packages at matches in both Hungary and Slovakia.

Supporters are reminded that during the event, epidemiological legislation will be in force at any time in both nations.

Watch Games See More

To showcase the best of the Hungarian cities, Budapest, Szeged and Debrecen are preparing for more. They are offering a festival experience: Watch Games. See More. – the slogan of the tournament, which embraces additional programmes that guarantee an authentic experience beyond the arenas during EHF EURO 2022.

Details of Watch Games. See More. experience packages can be viewed and purchased at watchgamesseemore.com.