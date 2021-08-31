Nexe race out the blocks to earn first-leg lead

Croatia’s RK Nexe hold a five-goal advantage at the halfway point of a quickfire double-header in round 1 of the European League Men but it could have been so much more, if not for a spirited comeback by their guests from Tarnów.

EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1

Grupa Azoty Unia Tarnów vs RK Nexe 23:28 (6:17)