EHF European League
Nexe race out the blocks to earn first-leg lead
Croatia’s RK Nexe hold a five-goal advantage at the halfway point of a quickfire double-header in round 1 of the European League Men but it could have been so much more, if not for a spirited comeback by their guests from Tarnów.
EUROPEAN LEAGUE MEN – QUALIFICATION ROUND 1
Grupa Azoty Unia Tarnów vs RK Nexe 23:28 (6:17)
- Nexe could not have dreamed of a better start, opening a 7:0 lead in the first 10 minutes
- assured shooting from Marin Jelinic and Halil Jaganjac helped fire the Croatian hosts into a 17:6 half-time lead
- Tarnów were in no mood to roll over, however, and fought back with a7:1 run of their own early in the second half
- 21-year-old Taras Minotskyi inspired the fightback as the away side cut the deficit to five and gave themselves a fighting chance in Wednesday’s return leg