Debutants face former champions for EHF FINAL4 tickets

It is a very special game for us, for the fans and for the club. We know that we are close to achieving the dream of playing an EHF FINAL4, but we have a great team in front of us that we already played against in the group stage. They know us very well and it will surely be a game that is decided by small details and the support of our fans who will be the eighth player. With the strength they give us we will try to achieve victory.

Gonzalo Perez Arce