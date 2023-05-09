Female nominees for EHF Excellence Awards 2023 announced

The Awards – for both men and women – will honour the best players in each position: Best goalkeeper, left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing and line player plus best defender and rookie of the season.

The seven playing positions and the best defender can be voted for, and players, coaches, selected media as well as fans can participate in the vote with each group’s votes accounting for 25% of the overall result for every position.

The fans’ vote will be conducted via the ‘Home of Handball’ app. The vote for the female players will run from 15-25 May.

The male candidates will be named after the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals. Their vote starts on 26 May.

From the seven playing positions and the best defender a season MVP, the Player of the Year, will be selected. The best beach handball athletes receive a dedicated award, ensuring an additional aspect of European handball is covered.

The EHF Excellence Awards Gala Night will take place on 26 June 2023 in Vienna.

Female players nominated for the EHF Excellence Awards 2023

Left wing

Emma Friis – DEN / Ikast Handbold

Jennifer Gutiérrez – ESP / CS Rapid Bucuresti

Elma Halilcevic - DEN / Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

Gréta Márton - HUN / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Sunniva Næs Andersen - NOR / Vipers Kristiansand

Chloe Valentini - FRA / Metz Handball

Bo Van Wetering – NED / Odense Håndbold

Left back

Emily Bölk - GER / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Bruna de Paula - BRA / Metz Handball

Annika Lott - GER / Thüringer HC

Djurdjina Jaukovic - MNE / Brest Bretagne Handball

Cristina Neagu – ROU / CSM Bucuresti

Estelle Nze Minko - FRA /Györi Audi ETO KC

Jamina Roberts - SWE / Vipers Kristiansand

Centre back

Daria Dmitrieva - RUS / RK Krim Mercator

Alina Grijseels - GER / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Markéta Jerábková - CZE / Vipers Kristiansand

Stine Oftedal – NOR / Györi Audi ETO KC

Elizabeth Omoregie - SLO / CSM Bucuresti

Henny Reistad - NOR / Team Esbjerg

Grace Zaadi Deuna - FRA / CSM Bucuresti

Right back

Laura Flippes - FRA / Paris 92

Ana Gros - SLO / Györi Audi ETO KC

Dione Housheer - NED / Odense Håndbold

Katrin Klujber – HUN / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Nora Mørk - NOR / Team Esbjerg

Louise Vinter Burgaard - DEN / Metz Handball

Anna Vyakhireva - RUS / Vipers Kristiansand

Right wing

Nathalie Hagman - SWE / Neptunes de Nantes

Trine Jensen Østergaard - DEN/ SG BBM Bietigheim

Viktória Lukács - HUN /Györi Audi ETO KC

Jana Knedlikova - CZE / Vipers Kristiansand

Angela Malestein - NED / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

Jovanka Radicevic – MNE / RK Krim Mercator

Alicia Toublanc - FRA / Brest Bretagne Handball

Line player

Maren Aardahl - NOR / Odense Håndbold

Linn Blohm - SWE /Györi Audi ETO KC

Sarah Bouktit - FRA / Metz Handball

Asma Elghaoui - TUN / SCM Ramnicu Valcea

Pauletta Foppa – FRA / Brest Bretagne Handball

Vilde Ingstad - NOR / Team Esbjerg

Crina Pintea - ROU / CSM Bucuresti

Goalkeeper

Cleopatre Darleux – FRA / Brest Bretagne Handball

Katrine Lunde - NOR / Vipers Kristiansand

Silje Solberg - NOR /Györi Audi ETO KC

Melinda Szikora - HUN / SG BBM Bietigheim

Yara Ten Holte - NED / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund

Sandra Toft - DEN /Györi Audi ETO KC

Tea Pijevic - CRO / Alba Fehérvár KC

Best defender