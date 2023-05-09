Female nominees for EHF Excellence Awards 2023 announced
Following the end of the quarter-finals in the EHF Champions League Women, the European Handball Federation has announced the female nominees for the inaugural EHF Excellence Awards.
The Awards – for both men and women – will honour the best players in each position: Best goalkeeper, left wing, left back, centre back, right back, right wing and line player plus best defender and rookie of the season.
The seven playing positions and the best defender can be voted for, and players, coaches, selected media as well as fans can participate in the vote with each group’s votes accounting for 25% of the overall result for every position.
The fans’ vote will be conducted via the ‘Home of Handball’ app. The vote for the female players will run from 15-25 May.
The male candidates will be named after the Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finals. Their vote starts on 26 May.
From the seven playing positions and the best defender a season MVP, the Player of the Year, will be selected. The best beach handball athletes receive a dedicated award, ensuring an additional aspect of European handball is covered.
The EHF Excellence Awards Gala Night will take place on 26 June 2023 in Vienna.
Female players nominated for the EHF Excellence Awards 2023
Left wing
- Emma Friis – DEN / Ikast Handbold
- Jennifer Gutiérrez – ESP / CS Rapid Bucuresti
- Elma Halilcevic - DEN / Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
- Gréta Márton - HUN / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
- Sunniva Næs Andersen - NOR / Vipers Kristiansand
- Chloe Valentini - FRA / Metz Handball
- Bo Van Wetering – NED / Odense Håndbold
Left back
- Emily Bölk - GER / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
- Bruna de Paula - BRA / Metz Handball
- Annika Lott - GER / Thüringer HC
- Djurdjina Jaukovic - MNE / Brest Bretagne Handball
- Cristina Neagu – ROU / CSM Bucuresti
- Estelle Nze Minko - FRA /Györi Audi ETO KC
- Jamina Roberts - SWE / Vipers Kristiansand
Centre back
- Daria Dmitrieva - RUS / RK Krim Mercator
- Alina Grijseels - GER / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
- Markéta Jerábková - CZE / Vipers Kristiansand
- Stine Oftedal – NOR / Györi Audi ETO KC
- Elizabeth Omoregie - SLO / CSM Bucuresti
- Henny Reistad - NOR / Team Esbjerg
- Grace Zaadi Deuna - FRA / CSM Bucuresti
Right back
- Laura Flippes - FRA / Paris 92
- Ana Gros - SLO / Györi Audi ETO KC
- Dione Housheer - NED / Odense Håndbold
- Katrin Klujber – HUN / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
- Nora Mørk - NOR / Team Esbjerg
- Louise Vinter Burgaard - DEN / Metz Handball
- Anna Vyakhireva - RUS / Vipers Kristiansand
Right wing
- Nathalie Hagman - SWE / Neptunes de Nantes
- Trine Jensen Østergaard - DEN/ SG BBM Bietigheim
- Viktória Lukács - HUN /Györi Audi ETO KC
- Jana Knedlikova - CZE / Vipers Kristiansand
- Angela Malestein - NED / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
- Jovanka Radicevic – MNE / RK Krim Mercator
- Alicia Toublanc - FRA / Brest Bretagne Handball
Line player
- Maren Aardahl - NOR / Odense Håndbold
- Linn Blohm - SWE /Györi Audi ETO KC
- Sarah Bouktit - FRA / Metz Handball
- Asma Elghaoui - TUN / SCM Ramnicu Valcea
- Pauletta Foppa – FRA / Brest Bretagne Handball
- Vilde Ingstad - NOR / Team Esbjerg
- Crina Pintea - ROU / CSM Bucuresti
Goalkeeper
- Cleopatre Darleux – FRA / Brest Bretagne Handball
- Katrine Lunde - NOR / Vipers Kristiansand
- Silje Solberg - NOR /Györi Audi ETO KC
- Melinda Szikora - HUN / SG BBM Bietigheim
- Yara Ten Holte - NED / BV Borussia 09 Dortmund
- Sandra Toft - DEN /Györi Audi ETO KC
- Tea Pijevic - CRO / Alba Fehérvár KC
Best defender
- Emilie Arntzen - NOR / CSM Bucuresti
- Tatjana Brnovic - MNE / Brest Bretagne Handball
- Kelly Dulfer - NED / SG BBM Bietigheim
- Beatrice Edwige - FRA / FTC - Rail Cargo Hungaria
- Kathrine Heindahl – DEN / Team Esbjerg
- Carin Strömberg - SWE / Neptunes de Nantes
- Zsuzsanna Tomori - HUN / FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria