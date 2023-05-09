ORLEN Deutschland becomes Advertising Partner for Men’s EHF EURO 2024

As part of the agreement, which has been brokered by Infront Sports & Media, the European Handball Federation’s exclusive media and marketing partner, ORLEN will receive a range of visible and non-visible rights at the EHF EURO 2024.

ORLEN Deutschland are no strangers to European handball, as they are main and jersey sponsor of Machineseeker EHF Champions League participants and multiple German Bundesliga champion THW Kiel since 2016. ORLEN operates nearly 600 star and ORLEN branded petrol stations in Germany.

However, it is the first time that ORLEN is present at EHF EURO, the European Handball Federation’s flagship national team tournament, granting them the opportunity to even further strengthen the company’s brand on the German and international market.

Martin Hausleitner, EHF Secretary General, said: “We are happy to welcome ORLEN to the partners’ line-up for the upcoming Men’s EHF EURO. The upcoming European Championship will be a great opportunity to develop successful cooperation, while ORLEN seizes the opportunity to be present on the biggest stage of European handball and strengthen their brand in the German as well as European markets.”

Dariusz Pawlik, Chief Operating Officer ORLEN Deutschland GmbH, said: “The Men’s EHF EURO 2024, which is taking place in Germany for the first time, is a unique opportunity and ideal stage to increase awareness of our star and ORLEN brands in Germany, but also throughout Europe. As a long-standing partner of THW Kiel, we are also underlining our commitment to the sport of handball. In addition, it fits perfectly into the strategic direction of the internationalisation of our parent company – the multi-energy group PKN ORLEN – the leading provider of a wide range of energy products on the Central European market.”

