Debutants, past winners and three Spanish coaches

0 clubs defended their trophy in Cologne since the implementation of the EHF FINAL4 in 2010. Kiel share this fate after the aggregate defeat against PSG.

0 quarter-final matches needed to be assessed by the EHF due to COVID-19 reasons.

1 player has defended the trophy in Cologne so far since 2010 — Ivan Cupic. After winning the 2016 title with Kielce, the Croatian became VELUX EHF Champions League winner in 2017 with Vardar. In 2019, he took his third trophy.

1 male has won the trophy in Cologne as a player and a coach: Filip Jicha — 2010 and 2012 on the court and 2020 on the bench; all for THW Kiel.

1 team were quarter-final debutants in the EHF Champions League and are now playing their maiden EHF FINAL4: Aalborg Håndbold.

1 team turned a defeat in the first-leg quarter-final into the ticket to Cologne: PSG. Aalborg and Nantes lost the second-leg matches, but qualified.

1 goal was the closest aggregate gap in the quarter-finals, when Aalborg eliminated Flensburg 55:54. In the play-offs against Porto, Aalborg were equal on goals, but proceeded thanks to the away goal rule.

1 team won both quarter-finals: Barcelona (against Meshkov Brest).

1 previous EHF Champions League winner is still in the race for the trophy: Barcelona (1996–2000, 2005, 2011, 2015). Kiel (2007, 2010, 2012, 2020) and Flensburg (2014) were eliminated in the quarter-finals; Vardar (2017, 2019), Celje (2004) and Kielce (2016) were out in the play-offs.