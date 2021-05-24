Gullden: Balancing excitement, stress and enjoyment is key

Talk to Isabelle Gullden about the DELO EHF FINAL4 and you are sure to see a smile. The Swedish centre back has played in Budapest three times and was the winner in 2016 in her first participation with CSM Bucuresti, scoring 15 goals in the final.

“That’s one of the nicest memories in my career. We were the underdogs back then, but we got the trophy and that was a huge achievement. Sadly, we did not do as well the following two years,” remembers the 31-year-old, who left Romania in 2018 to move to Brest.

It took three years for the French side to qualify for their first ever DELO EHF FINAL4. While most of the team will travel to Budapest for the first time ever next weekend, the excitement ahead of the event is more familiar for Gullden.

“It’s hard to explain why this event is so special. It’s all about handball and everybody’s talking about it. No matter if you’re taking part for the first or the fourth time, you’re still very happy to be a part of it.”