Decision of the EHF Executive Committee

In the light of the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the Executive Committee of the European Handball Federation has taken the following decisions on Friday.

For competitions organised by the European Handball Federation, national teams and clubs from Russia and Ukraine will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

In order to protect the integrity of the competition and to ensure the safety of the participating teams, players and officials, the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers between Poland and Russia, scheduled for 3 and 6 March, will be postponed.

The Women’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers between Czech Republic and Ukraine, scheduled for 4 and 5 March, will be postponed as well.

The Men’s World Championship Phase 1 Play-offs between Finland and Ukraine, scheduled for 16 and 20 March, will be played as a double header in Finland.

While the EHF remains of the opinion that the best option is that matches are decided in a sportive contest on the handball court, it continues to closely monitor the development of the situation to evaluate the possible necessity for further decisions.