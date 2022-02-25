Powerhouses lead the way as EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers resume

Women’s EHF EURO 2022 qualification phase 2 is now in full swing, with the top seeded teams before the start of the six rounds to clash over the next week.

12 berths for the premium European tournament are up for grabs, while the reigning European and world champions Norway are joined by the three hosts – Montenegro, North Macedonia and Slovenia – who are all featuring in the EHF EURO Cup.

We analyse who is hot and who is not as the top European women’s national teams return to the court for the first time since December, when most competed in the IHF Women’s World Championship in Spain.

10. Romania

Romania missed the final tournament of the Women’s EHF EURO only once in history, in 2006, when they were eliminated in the play-offs by Serbia. The prospects are not the best for Romania after the first two games in qualification phase 2, with a draw against Austria seriously hampering their chances of progression.

The good news for Romania is that their top player, left back Cristina Neagu, will make her comeback after a one-year hiatus from the national team. Currently the top goal scorer of the DELO EHF Champions League, with 94 goals, Neagu is in superb form, as highlighted once again on Thursday evening when she scored 13 goals for her club side CSM Bucuresti in the Romanian League match against leaders Rapid.

Facing a double-header against Denmark is always difficult for any team, but Romania look sufficiently equipped to handle a strong challenge, especially at home in the first game scheduled on 2 March.

9. Croatia

The bronze medalists in Denmark in 2020 disappointed in their first two games, sealing a difficult 26:24 win against the Czech Republic and conceding a painful 22:23 loss against Ukraine.

Croatia’s upcoming games against reigning Olympic champions France will be crucial. France will definitely be the favourites in the rematches of the EURO semi-final they won, 30:19, in December 2020, but Croatia’s ambitions will be a thing to see.

Coach Nenad Sostaric has called left back Dejana Milosavljevic into the roster. Milosavljevic has been superb in the DELO EHF Champions League, scoring 42 goals in six games for HC Podravka Vegeta in 2022, but missed the cut for the national side for the IHF Women’s World Championship.