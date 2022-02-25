210326Ehflogo00723
Decision on the presence of Nord Stream 2 in the EHF CL

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: EHF and EHF Marketing release clubs of implementation obligations for Nord Stream 2
The European Handball Federation and its marketing arm, EHF Marketing GmbH, have released the clubs of the EHF Champions League Men of the obligation to implement the presence of the competition’s official partner, Nord Stream 2, as of today (25 February).

This relates among others to the presence of Nord Stream 2 on LED boards, floor stickers, cube spots and on the teams’ sleeve badge during EHF Champions League Men matches. 

Nord Stream 2 is a reliable partner of the EHF Champions League Men since the 2018/19 season.

The decision was taken on Friday in close coordination and cooperation with the Nord Stream 2 AG in the light of current developments in the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

EHF Marketing together with its media & marketing partners, Infront and DAZN Group, will adapt the advertising setup in the EHF Champions League Men accordingly and until further notice and will inform all participating clubs.

