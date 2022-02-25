Decision on the presence of Nord Stream 2 in the EHF CL

This relates among others to the presence of Nord Stream 2 on LED boards, floor stickers, cube spots and on the teams’ sleeve badge during EHF Champions League Men matches.

Nord Stream 2 is a reliable partner of the EHF Champions League Men since the 2018/19 season.

The decision was taken on Friday in close coordination and cooperation with the Nord Stream 2 AG in the light of current developments in the situation between Russia and Ukraine.

EHF Marketing together with its media & marketing partners, Infront and DAZN Group, will adapt the advertising setup in the EHF Champions League Men accordingly and until further notice and will inform all participating clubs.