Decision on upcoming EHF CL and EHF EL matches

The EHF Champions League Men club of HC Motor (UKR) has informed the European Handball Federation on Saturday that because of the current situation in Ukraine it is impossible for the team to travel to its upcoming EHF CL matches.

This relates to HC Motor’s match against Paris Saint-Germain Handball, scheduled for 1 March in Prešov (SVK), the match against Barça, scheduled for 3 March in Prešov, and the away match against FC Porto on 10 March.

Also on Saturday, the EHF European League Men club of HBC Nantes (FRA) informed the EHF that based on the current situation in Ukraine the club cannot host its home match against the Russian club of Chekhovskie medvedi, which has been scheduled for 1 March.

Following the two clubs’ information, the European Handball Federation has decided that the four matches concerned will not be played as scheduled.

The further handling of those matches as well as its consequences will be dealt with by the European Handball Federation in a separate procedure.