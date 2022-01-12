Defending champions out to extend their winning run

The Slovak part of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 throws off on Thursday with defending champions Spain and World Championship 2021 runners-up Sweden the favourites in the capital, Bratislava.

Over in Košice co-hosts Slovakia face a gruelling challenge in their comeback at the EHF EURO, as they meet the EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists, Norway, while Lithuania are also back after 24 years, facing a team that they have never beaten, Russia.

GROUP E

Spain vs Czech Republic

Thursday 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

defending champions Spain have won all eight duels against the Czech Republic in official matches, including six at EHF EURO tournaments.

their 32:15 victory at EHF EURO 2018 in Varazdin, Croatia, was the overall biggest Spanish win in their EHF EURO history.

winning the EHF EURO 2020 final against Croatia was the 12th straight unbeaten match for Spain, their longest run in the history of the competition.

Spaniard Joan Cañellas (41 EHF EURO matches so far) and Czech Roman Becvar (23) are the most experienced EHF EURO players in the current squads

Spain have six major tournament debutants in their squad: Agusta Casado, Kauldi Odriozola, Inaki Pecina, Sergey Hernandez, Chema Marquez and Ian Tarrafeta

Jordi Ribera, coach Spain: “We should not talk about defending the title, when the tournament has not even started, especially in times like we face currently.”

Ondrej Zdrahala, president of the Czech Handball Federation: “We firmly believe that the team will be able to prepare as best as possible despite the complications and will deliver a quality performance at the European Championships.”

Sweden vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Thursday 13 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV.com

record champions Sweden (gold in 1994, 1998, 2000, 2002) play their 14th EHF EURO final tournament, while Bosnia and Herzegovina have their second participation after 2020

the Bosnians are still waiting for their first-ever point at the EHF EURO after defeats against Norway, Portugal and France two years ago.

the two sides have only duelled four times so far, the last time in qualification for the World Championship 2017, when the Bosnians took their only point against the Scandinavians after three defeats

Sweden will have to replace their regular goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren due to a long-term knee injury

due to Covid-19 cases, the last Swedish EHF EURO test match against the Netherlands needed to be cancelled

Benjamin Buric, goalkeeper Bosnia and Herzegovina: “Realistically spoken, Sweden and Spain are too far away for us, but we hope to gain our historic first victory at the EHF EURO against the Czech Republic.”

Glenn Solberg, Swedish head coach: “We must continue to focus on doing the best according to the conditions that are constantly changing.”