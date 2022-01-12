Flash quotes: Denmark media call

Debrecen, 12 January – Quotes from Denmark coach Nikolaj Jacobsen (DEN) and right wing Lasse Svan (DEN) at a media call on Wednesday.

Nikolaj Jacobsen (DEN) – coach, Denmark

On the first match against Montenegro:

"They have good players which are technically and tactical good players. It’s a team that plays with a big heart. We have to prepare for a big fight tomorrow. We now they have some difficulties regarding health situation, however they are still good team with quality individuals in the team. We have to give our best."

Lasse Svan (DEN) – right wing, Denmark

On the start of the tournament:

"First match is always special. We only had one preparation match, but was a good one for us. We have a lot of confidence of course. We all know that the first match of the tournament is not an easy one. For us it’s all about good preparation."

On the first match against Montenegro:

"We still remember that match from 2019 we played in Montenegro, when we won narrowly. We learned a lot from that match and I hope we will show that tomorrow too. We want to start the tournament in a positive way."