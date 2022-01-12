Imagine what it must be like to play in front of 20,000 home fans for the opening of the EHF EURO? That is exactly what Hungary will experience tonight, as they play their first EHF EURO 2022 game against the Netherlands tonight in a sold-out MVM Dome in Budapest.

The excitement on Thursday night will also come from Szeged, as Croatia and France will face each other in what looks like another episode of their high-octane confrontations.

GROUP A

Slovenia vs North Macedonia

Thursday 13 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV.com

both teams dream of progressing to the main round, especially Slovenia after their fourth place at the last EHF EURO

the balance between the teams at the EUROS are in favour of North Macedonia, as they beat Slovenia both times; however the overall historical balance is in Slovenia’s favour with five matches won, including a 10-goal victory at the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021

Macedonian player-coach Kiril Lazarov will have his first EHF EURO appearance in his dual role. He can increase his total number of EURO goals for his country, which currently stands at 182

in their EHF EURO 2020 opening matches both teams won; Slovenia was better than Poland while North Macedonia beat Ukraine 26:25

in the preparation period Slovenia defeated Croatia 33:26, while Macedonia beat Kuwait and Israel

Blaz Blagotinsek, Slovenia line player: “I think we had a good preparation period and we did everything coach Ljubomir Vranjes wanted. We will go step by step. The first match of the tournament is always a difficult one. I expect a good but tough match against North Macedonia. We already played against them several times and they are no strangers to us.”

Kiril Lazarov, North Macedonia head coach: “I believe in my team but we are aware of the hard task in front of us.”

Denmark vs Montenegro

Thursday 13 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV.com

Denmark comes after winning the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 in Egypt and are the favourites in this match

the last time these two teams played at the EHF EURO was in 2016, when Denmark won 30:28

the 34:20 win at EHF EURO 2004 in Slovenia was the biggest overall win for Denmark in their EURO history

Montenegro have only one win so far at the EHF EURO, 22:21 against Serbia in 2020

Denmark will play their 93rd match at the EHF EURO, and could hit the milestone of 100 matches this tournament

due to Covid-19, Montenegro will miss their head coach Zoran Roganovic and players Milos Bozovic, Nebojsa Simovic and Mile Mijuskovic, Denmark will miss goalkeeper Jannick Green

Nikolaj Jacobsen, Denmark coach: “No-one knows where he is at the moment, as the preparation was tumultuous. We did everything as we expected, we feel ready to start the tournament now.”

Nebojsa Simic, Montenegro goalkeeper: “I don’t know what to expect. I think Denmark is a favourite in this first match and we should try our best on the court. Our main task will be the matches against Slovenia and North Macedonia.”