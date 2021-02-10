210116 Rostov Bietigheim 14 (1)
EHF Champions League

DELO EHF Champions League: Assessment of non-played matches

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation10 February 2021, 16:50

Following the decision on Wednesday to assess matches that could not be played and rescheduled in the DELO EHF Champions League, the European Handball Federation provides an overview of the matches in question including the final evaluation according to the reasons for the non-completion of the matches.

Assessed matches in the DELO EHF Champions League

Match

Points

Goals

Group A

 

 

RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)

0:2

 0:10

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Metz Handball (FRA)

0:2

 0:10

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)

2:0

 10:0

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

2:0

 10:0

Rostov-Don (RUS) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 

0:2

 0:10

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER)

2:0

 10:0

Group B 

 

 

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO)

 0:2

 0:10

Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 

0:2

 0:10

SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER)

 0:2

 0:10

Furthermore – also in order to avoid unclear situations resulting from the assessment – it was decided that the playing schedule will be adapted, and all clubs of the group phase will be promoted to the play-offs.

Additional information is available here.

The standings are available here.

20210110 Thuringer Astrakhanochka
Previous Article EHF European League Women: Assessment of non-played matches
20210123 Buducnost Odense MOTW Live Blog
Next Article EHF adapts playing schedule for EHF Champions League

Latest news

More News