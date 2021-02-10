DELO EHF Champions League: Assessment of non-played matches

Following the decision on Wednesday to assess matches that could not be played and rescheduled in the DELO EHF Champions League, the European Handball Federation provides an overview of the matches in question including the final evaluation according to the reasons for the non-completion of the matches.

Assessed matches in the DELO EHF Champions League

Match Points Goals Group A RK Krim Mercator (SLO) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 0:2 0:10 Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Metz Handball (FRA) 0:2 0:10 Rostov-Don (RUS) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) 2:0 10:0 CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 2:0 10:0 Rostov-Don (RUS) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 0:2 0:10 Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 2:0 10:0 Group B SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 0:2 0:10 Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 0:2 0:10 SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) vs BV Borussia 09 Dortmund (GER) 0:2 0:10

Furthermore – also in order to avoid unclear situations resulting from the assessment – it was decided that the playing schedule will be adapted, and all clubs of the group phase will be promoted to the play-offs.

