EHF European League Women: Assessment of non-played matches

Following the decision on Wednesday to assess matches that could not be played and rescheduled in the EHF European League Women, the European Handball Federation provides an overview of the matches in question including the final evaluation according to the reasons for the non-completion of the matches.

Assessed matches in the EHF European League Women

Match Points Goals Group A Paris 92 (FRA) vs HC Zvezda (RUS) 0:2 0:10 HC Zvezda (RUS) vs Paris 92 (FRA) 2:0 10:0 Group B Nantes Atlantique Handball (FRA) vs HC Lada (RUS) 0:2 0:10 Group C Astrakhanochka (RUS) vs Thüringer HC (GER) 2:0 10:0 Group D Fleury Loiret HB (FRA) vs Kuban (RUS) 0:2 0:10 Kuban (RUS) vs Fleury Loiret HB (FRA) 2:0 10:0



Additional information is available here. The playing schedule of the EHF European League Women remains unchanged.

The updated standings are available here.